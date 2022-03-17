Kassidy Gibbons serves food during training at Kokonut Island Grill on Wednesday in Logan.
A new location of the Utah-based Hawaiian food chain Kokonut Island Grill, located at 427 S. Main St., will be opening in Logan on March 21.
The grill currently has four other locations in Orem, Provo, Salt Lake, and North Salt Lake, and it offers a variety of authentic Hawaiian dishes.
Kevin Patterson, who is in charge of opening all of the restaurant's locations, is excited to open in Logan because of the contrast with other locations.
“We are expanding outside of those little areas where everyone knows us,” Patterson said. “We’re just bringing our way-good food to the world.”
Customers can build their own plates with their choice of up to three meats, rice, and a choice of mac or green salad. Katsu chicken, Kalua pork, and Teriyaki Chicken sandwiches are also offered.
Patterson's favorite dish is a tie between the Ahi Tuna Poke, marinated Ahi tuna over rice, and the Katsu chicken sandwich.
“Come in,” Patterson said. “When you eat our food, you can feel our love because we make everything in-house.”
According to Patterson, all of the recipes are family created by the founders and are still used today.
“We want everybody that comes in to feel like they are family,” he said, “to feel like we're so happy that they're there.”
