Former Logan High School quarterback Luke Falk and former LHS head football coach Mike Favero have launched a new company poised to develop young quarterbacks through innovative training.
Falk and Favero’s new endeavor, 4QBTraining, offers online training for young quarterbacks of differing skill levels as well as in-person training for players in Northern Utah.
As a former NFL quarterback who last played for the New York Jets in 2019, Falk said he credits his mentors and coaches for his successes in the game. Now, Falk believes he can be what Favero was to him as a young player.
“In today’s day and age, quarterback training costs a lot and it only focuses on one area,” Falk said. “I’m super passionate about the mind-strength aspect of things, so I wanted to create a program that helps kids deal with adversity, not only on the football field, but also challenges in life.”
Though it took some convincing to get his old coach on board, Falk said it was well worth it to get Favero involved.
“He was just golfing all the time and being retired,” Falk said. “I was joking with him. I said, ‘I’m going to get you out of retirement,’ and I finally did. It’s been fun.”
Though Falk and Favero handle most of the day-to-day operations, they also have the help of Ryan Lindley, a former NFL quarterback and current Mississippi State defensive analyst, as well as Matt Rhea, the director of sports science for the New Orleans Saints.
Both Falk and Favero said their company is a bit different from what you would typically get from other quarterback camps. And yet some of their approaches to training seemed as though they had been staring sports scientists in the face for years. They largely attribute their approach to Rhea, who has spent an abundance of time researching numerous exercises that relate to the actual movements a quarterback uses.
For instance, Favero said a typical bench press exercise makes no sense for a quarterback when there are other, more effective ways to strengthen their upper body. Seeing how quarterbacks are always on their feet, Favero said, it only makes sense their workouts should be as well.
Favero emphasized the importance of quarterback-sequence strength training — a training regimen specifically tailored to best suit quarterbacks. Favero said sequence strength training was based on Rhea’s expertise.
While these may seem like small changes, any positive gain is likely welcomed by a young quarterback.
“If you want to be an NFL quarterback, every 1% gain is critical,” Favero said. “All quarterbacks should be in a specific quarterback-sequence program.”
Among other things, 4QBTraining also includes on-field throwing workouts as well as “football school,” to teach quarterbacks in-depth knowledge of the game and what they might see from an opposing defense.
Prior to the business’s launch, Favero was the head coach for the Logan High Grizzlies for 17 years before retiring in 2016. His team’s won five state championships and eight regional titles. He later worked as an offensive analyst for Utah State University from 2019 through 2020.
After playing for Favero at Logan High, Falk received a walk-on offer from Washington State where he earned a scholarship and starting position. In 2018, he was drafted in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans.
Falk and Favero said they were content with their decisions to step away from the NFL and the collegiate game, respectively. Though Falk didn’t completely rule out playing in the NFL — if the opportunity, again, came knocking.
“It would be hard to say no,” Falk said.