The Down the Street food-truck park is a relatively new Cache Valley business that aims to provide a permanent spot for food trucks in the area.
Owned and operated by Jason Baugh, the park was created partially with the purpose of helping his young son learn basic economics.
“I want to make sure he understands the really simple profit-loss statement, like what came in, what expenses did we have, what’s left over if any,” Baugh said.
The park originally opened in March 2020, but didn’t kick off until September of 2020, Baugh said. Some of the first food trucks there were Gonzalez Barbecue, which now has its own brick-and-mortar store on Federal Avenue, and Rose’s cream-filled churros, who went from operating out of a tent to a food truck of her own. Other food trucks that have stopped by include the Coco Camper, Sip & Slice Pizza, and Sissa’s Brazilian.
"We wanted to be a part of economic growth and help that growth, and a big part of our marketing was ‘come grow with us,’” Baugh said. “(Rose) was able to take that next step and feel comfortable taking that next step because she had a spot and knew what to expect.”
The food truck park allows trucks to rent out space to use, either monthly or daily. Some trucks making visits from places such as Ogden will pay daily rates. In addition to Rose’s Churros, the Korn Tacos food truck also takes up permanent residence.
After working many years in the food industry, Ernesto Espinoza decided to open Korn Tacos — a business he's now been operating for five years.
“I wanted to try something I had never tried before,” Espinoza said about the decision to open a food truck. “I like (the park) because in the summer people are out and like to eat.”
As for the future, Baugh plans to continue to spruce-up the property by adding a small water feature and making landscaping pet friendly. Baugh credited friends, family, local businesses, and the city itself, for helping get the food-truck park open.
He encouraged anyone with a food truck to reach out if they were interested in looking for a spot.