Following the closure of Yogurtland, a local couple decided to take matters into their own hands and open up Shivers.
“I’m a regular person and I had an opportunity and I took it,” said McKenzie Jess, one of the founders of Shivers. “It was a scary opportunity … there were a lot of risks involved.”
Jess said Yogurtland was originally a side project for the owner, Irvin Maddox, run by his children; he decided to sell after they chose to pursue other careers.
Jess, 22, and her husband purchased Yogurtland from Maddox on a whim. Jess had always been interested in running a business in high school, and when the opportunity came, decided to go for it.
“I opened my eyes and it happened,” Jess said. “It was kind of a quick turn around.”
The North Logan natives purchased the building in the middle of December and opened on Jan. 10. Jess wanted Shivers to be similar to Yogurtland, but with some additional changes that had bothered her as a customer.
For one, Jess wanted a wider variety of frozen treats. In addition to yogurt, Shivers offers regular ice cream, gelato, Italian ice and custard. All choices are still offered through soft serve machines allowing customers to help themselves.
Flavors are changed out often and can also be mixed inside the machine offering unique flavor combinations. For instance, lemonade and tiger’s blood Italian ice flavors combine to create lemonade punch.
When the flavors are changed out, Jess will freeze leftovers and offer them to the community in what she calls “yogurt drops.”
Although Shivers has been open for a couple of weeks now, a grand opening is in the works. Jess said the feedback has been mainly positive and Cache Valley residents have been very supportive.
“We’ve had responses online that people aren’t sad that Yogurtland left because we’ve come in,” Jess said.
She hopes to use her business and the opportunity she’s been given to help others in the community via free yogurt days or yogurt drops.
“Something that we always wanted is to get to the point where we’re living comfortably enough to share our wealth and everything with other people,” Jess said. “We very much want to give and want to share it.”
If there is any advice Jess would share with new owners, it’s to seize chances.
“If everyone in this world would say, 'it doesn’t matter who I am in this world or where I come from,' and they were given an opportunity — just to take it, that’s a huge deal to me," she said. "Just take it.”