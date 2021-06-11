Kid-run lemonade stands aren't too uncommon during summertime, but some Hyrum families are turning that entrepreneurial spirit into an entire weekly market.
The Hyrum FarmKids Market is gearing up for its second Saturday of booths selling homemade and home-grown products at 800 East and Main Street. The market runs from 8 a.m. to noon, every Saturday until the end of July, at least.
Shelley Sadler, who helped her kids organize the event, said in keeping with the spirit of the event, she mostly sat back and watched her kids do the heavy lifting.
"They went and stood before the city council, they presented the idea, and then the council just had a couple questions," Sadler said.
One of those questions was about participation fees, but any families with kids from Cache Valley can apply for a booth space free of charge by emailing Sadler at hyrumfarmkidsmarket@gmail.com.
About 40 families have gotten involved so far, according to Sadler, though not all of those will have booths each Saturday but instead participate as their summer schedules allow.
"And even after this last Saturday," Sadler said, "we've had more families that said, 'Oh, I didn't know about this, I just saw my friend post about it on Facebook' or whatever, and they're like, 'Can we still do it?' So we still have people contacting us even after we've started that want to get involved and their kids want to get involved."
Sheena Wirick, a friend of Sadler's, jumped at the chance for her kids to participate. They were already interested in entrepreneurship. Her 6-year-old daughter, Maylee, has gone door-to-door selling her watercolor art, and her 12-year-old son has done the same with homemade snacks. With the FarmKids Market, they can sit in the shade and wait for interested buyers to come to them.
For the market's first week, Blayzen sold gummy bears he made with honey from his family's beehives.
"Blayzen has completely just been super independent with this and has taken it on himself to do it all for the gummy bears, Wirick said. "And it's something he's excited about, which is great because it seems like the only thing he's excited about is technology."
The market has also been an opportunity to teach kids useful life skills, Wirick said, including how to count money, how to reinvest in the business, and how to save up for financial goals.
"There's a big difference if you go blow it all at the dollar store versus buying something of higher quality," Wirick said. "He wants to save up for a tablet right now, and that's obviously better than a bunch of knick-knack type things."