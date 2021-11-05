Aspen Dental will be hosting a free dental day to provide services to those who cannot normally afford it.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13, first-come, first-served, and the line will be cut at noon so they can finish on time.
Dr. Blake Cameron and his team have been hosting a free dental day for roughly six years now. He got the idea from a colleague in Florida at a meeting and brought it back to his team.
Advertisement
“Everyone was excited to do it, so we’ve done it every year since. It’s been a lot of fun,” he said.
The event is volunteer-based, but Cameron said it isn’t hard to find volunteers because most want to help the community. Aspen Dental normally receives about 70 to 80 people looking for cleanings or to have a professional address tooth pain.
“From the patient’s perspective, it’s a chance for those who really don’t see a way of getting dental care done,” Cameron said. “Some come in pain, wanting a tooth addressed, and they are grateful to be done with that. For some, they need to get things cleaned and don’t see any other way.”
Story continues below video
The office has people from all over the valley that come looking for a service. Cameron said that sometimes they’ll get people who are new to the county and are trying to get acclimated.
“That’s overwhelming, so it’s a great chance to get some service done,” he said.
From the team’s perspective, Cameron said that everyone has a “lot of fun” and it’s nice to help a part of the population they don’t see routinely.
Aspen Dental will be offering one of the following for those who come: cleaning, extraction or filling. Those who come will be expected to fill out paperwork; wait time is usually about an hour and a half. You will receive a text when it is your turn.
The office can be found at 170 E. 1400 North Logan UT, 84321 and will follow COVID guidelines.