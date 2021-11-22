With the holiday season here, it’s time again for the 22nd annual Parade of Gingerbread Homes Contest in Downtown Logan, Dec. 3–31.
After 22 years, this event has grown into a much-loved local tradition, not only for the architects who design gingerbread creations but for everyone who participates by voting on their favorite edible wonderland.
This year, each architect will have a chance to win one of six $100 grand prizes. Ballots will be available at downtown Logan host locations after a special unveiling during the Downtown Gallery Walk hosted by CacheArts from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
This year, the sites and architects are:
—Jennifer & Ashlyn Erickson, "Haunted Mansion" at Anniversary Inn, 169 E. Center Street.
—Cassidy Lott Christensen, "Ye Olde Cache Farm" at Cache Valley Antiques, 81 N. Main Street.
—Jade Burt, Megan Mattinson, Anne Foster, Dakota Ferrin, Shiloh Burt, "Calvin's Christmas on Campus" at Caffe Ibis, 52 E. Federal Avenue.
—Sue Ann Salmon & Family, "Olde Logan Library: Elves on the Shelves" at Coppins Hallmark, 15 N. Main Street.
—SaQuoyah Boxx, "Common Ground Gingerbread Adventures" at Eccles Theatre (CacheArts), 43 S. Main Street.
—Kira Jack, "Wintertime Fun Snow Globe," Lucky Slice Pizza, 64 E. Federal Avenue.
—Robyn & Blake Rusch, "Santa Claus is Coming to Center Street" at Presidio Real Estate, 19 W. Center Street.
—Natalie Lingardo, "Back to the Future" at SE Needham Jewelers, 141 N. Main Street.
—Lindsey Haws, "A Fairytale Christmas" at The Sportsman, 131 N. Main Street.
—Cynthia & Samantha Russell, "My Logan Home is My Castle" at U&I Furniture, 28 W. 100 North.