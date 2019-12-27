The Logan City Marathon, formerly known as the Top of Utah Marathon, has been sold to the Logan Downtown Alliance.
According to Troy Oldham, who initially purchased the Top of Utah Marathon in 2018, the alliance partnered with Oldham last year in bringing the marathon to downtown Logan. The sale, for Oldham, has been something of an evolution.
“They (the Downtown Alliance) are interested in picking it up,” Oldham said in an interview with The Herald Journal, “and it was kind of a natural transition for me to step away.”
The Cache Gran Fondo — Oldham’s annual cycling event — is largely the reason Oldham decided to sell, along with other career commitments. Oldham said selling the marathon will allow him to work on the Gran Fondo — where his heart and passion lie. According to Oldham, the cycling event was recently ranked sixth in North America, with people coming from all over the world to participate.
“We expect to have almost 2,000 riders here in the valley this year,” Oldham said. “I need to focus on that so I can make that more of a success.”
The purchase of the marathon includes the branding and media sites, along with some material property related to the event, but more importantly it includes a database of runners who have participated in years past. The sale also includes the event date — a date near the end of the season that Oldham says is important for a Boston qualifying marathon.
“The marathon calendar is really crowded here in Utah,” Oldham said. “That date has been the date of the Top of Utah Marathon for many, many years.”
Though Oldham would not disclose the amount for which he sold the event, he said the price tag was mainly to cover the cost of equipment and the value of the databases and media sites. Oldham said he didn’t make money on the marathon in its inaugural year, but he believes it has a truly positive potential.
“I think the Downtown Alliance will do really well with it,” Oldham said.
According to a press release from the Downtown Alliance, the Top of Utah Marathon was one of the longest-running marathons in Utah at the time it was sold to Oldham. Working in tandem with Oldham, the two groups introducing a new zero-percent elevation grade course that serpentined through the west side of Cache Valley.
Oldham said the decision to change the course stemmed from myriad factors. The course change came partly from the desire to differentiate their race from others, but also to bring the race to downtown Logan and to meet the needs of certain runners. Oldham said the flat course is good for runners trying to qualify for the Olympics, but also for aging runners who can’t run downhill for extended periods of time.
Oldham said he’s glad the event is going to continue and encouraged local businesses to support it as a boon to the local economy.
“The Alliance is excited to build on what our two groups created, and to continue to bring high profile racing to downtown Logan,” stated Gary Saxton, the director of the Logan Downtown Alliance, in the press release.