Three liquor licenses were recently approved by the state for the Logan Country Club.
The first license gives the club, which is under new ownership, permission to allow drinking in a new bar to be built at the site for those 21 years and older.
The bar is new construction set to commence soon, with an estimated completion date of this spring or early summer, according to the club’s General Manager Tom Davidson. It will be about 800 square-feet and hold up to 30 people.
“It is something we haven’t had before,” he said, noting the other licenses are to allow drinking in the restaurant and for beer to be able to be consumed while on the golf course.
The three liquor licenses were part of the transaction of David Jenkins becoming the new owner, Davidson said, explaining they were more about a transfer rather than issuing new licenses, but since it changed from an equity ownership to a mostly private ownership there were some adjustments.
About 80% of the club’s voting members cast a ballot in December in favor of the new ownership.
Jenkins, a club member himself, is the retired founder and CEO of Conservice, a utility management provider and Cache Valley’s largest private employer. According to previous reporting by The Herald Journal, Jenkins’ success with Conservice made him a powerhouse in the Cache Valley business community.
Davidson explained that besides the new bar, Jenkins has plans to upgrade the club’s irrigation system — a $4.1 million project planned for April with an expected completion date of about September.
“That will take about majority of the summer and won’t interfere much with play,” he said. “Hopefully it’ll be tied up and completed by about Labor Day.”
The facility, situated on both sides of U.S. Highway 89 as it enters Logan Canyon, was built in the 1930s, Davidson said, with it becoming a country club in 1948. He said today it has roughly 240 equity members but hopes to increase that to about 300 in the coming years.
Priorities first are to enhance the facility and golf course to add value for both current and potential members.
“You know, really, the purpose of the purchase of the club is to try to get it in a position where we can continue to operate it being an important part of the community and maintaining what was already a really nice place as a private access golf course for the members,” Davidson said.
“Dave loves golf and he loves the club. This is a way to keep the club solvent moving forward, to continue to make the country club a vibrant part of the community.”
