Country Club

The clubhouse and practice putting green at the Logan Country Club as seen in this July 2022 photo.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Three liquor licenses were recently approved by the state for the Logan Country Club.

The first license gives the club, which is under new ownership, permission to allow drinking in a new bar to be built at the site for those 21 years and older.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.