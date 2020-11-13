Logan's incoming In-N-Out Burger received the official go-ahead after the site's design received unanimous approval from the Logan Planning Commission at Thursday’s virtual meeting.
When the project became public, many voiced concern over the highly trafficked-area, as roughly 50-60,000 cars a day drive through the intersection of 400 North and Main Street. Cassie Yee, In-N-Out’s project manager for the brand’s northernmost location, said designers are working with the Utah Department of Transportation to address concerns.
“We are looking to close all three existing circuits" from Nyla’s Shell Gas Station, Yee said. “They do not meet any new standards currently, as far as distances to the intersection and distances in between them. So we are proposing that we are going to close those up and utilize only the curb cuts that are existing for the shopping center as shared driveways. This should help with overall circulation, help reduce the points of ingress and egress on the roads, and will be a much easier and safer movement for both streets.”
Russ Holley, the project manager on the City of Logan’s side, said the area is not the most conducive for a drive-through, though it is permitted in the TC1 zoning category.
Difficulties include “the functional requirements of having the steering wheel on the left-hand side of the car, and you have to drive counterclockwise, and you have to be able to order and queue up and stack and all these things,” he said. “You really can't do it any other way. I think they've done it about as best as you can.”
Another local resident emailed the board with concerns about walkability in the area, but Holley said the worry was resolved when the individual saw the plans.
“Walkability isn’t really impacted by this project; you can still get up and down Main Street pretty easily,” he said. “Obviously this intersection isn't the best. UDOT took out one of the crosswalks here, and so now it's kind of a detour to get around there, and obviously you're waiting a long time for cars if you're a pedestrian, but walkability is possible.”
While Mike DeSimone, the director of community development for Logan, said no building permits have been submitted for the project, but he expects them to be turned in “within the next month.”