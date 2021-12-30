Barrel and Stave, Logan's newest bar, is slated to open its doors in the New Year.
“It’s going to be a great place for a relaxed, quiet atmosphere to have friends come sit back, have some drinks, listen to some music — we intend to have live music — and just really be a spot to escape for a minute, to feel like you’ve gone somewhere else,” said Kristin Smith, one of the owners of the bar.
Barrel and Stave — located on 33 Federal Avenue in the former Mulligan's location — will be a full bar offering cocktails and beer, but specializing in wine and whiskey. The location will also serve food.
“I think it’s going to be very different than anything else in the valley,” Smith said.
The State of Utah has a policy in place stating that a bar cannot be within 300 feet of a church, school or park. Mulligans is technically less than 300 feet away from the Tabernacle, but because it was established in 1989, it was grandfathered in. When Smith and her husband, Jason, purchased the bar, the license came with it.
Mulligans closed in September of 2021 and the Smiths purchased the building that day.
In addition to Barrel and Stave, Kristen and Jason are also in the process of opening Prodigy Brewing. The couple had to obtain permits and licenses to open a brew pub in Logan, which has taken more time to put together. Nevertheless, Smith said the different agencies they have worked with in Logan have all been extremely helpful.
“We found it fairly easy to navigate,” Smith said. “We had heard horror stories, but the reality is the laws and requirements are pretty straight forward and so it really wasn’t necessarily as scary as we thought it would be.”
Smith wants to make sure residents knew the the brewery will be a family restaurant first and will provide the opportunities for people to visit and spend time with friends.
“I hope we will be able to do a lot for the community. Every city I’ve lived in, every city I’ve visited has a brew pub. It’s the heart of the community. We certainly want to be that for Cache Valley as well,” she said.
Smith’s husband and his best friend have been home brewing beer for nearly 15 years. After the COVID-19 pandemic allowed them to take a break from their busy lives, the couple discussed options for creating that missing piece in Cache Valley.
“We knew the home brew was good and we knew that the beer was good from that side of things, and then we sort of took a leap of faith to figure it all out,” Smith said.