Cache Valley businessman Frank Dickson remembers decades ago eating at a relatively new fast food chain restaurant in Ogden called Taco Time.
When Dickson returned home to Logan, he was convinced the establishment would play well in a college town, but his father-in-law, who owned a cafe, thought otherwise.
“‘You couldn’t sell $100 worth of tacos a week in Logan!’” Dickson remembers him saying.
Nevertheless, on Aug. 8, 1968, Dickson opened Taco Time at 90 E. 400 North in Logan, where it has remained ever since. Dickson’s franchise just recently marked half a century in business, and he touts it as the oldest continuous fast food establishment in the city.
“Thanks for your loyal support over the years by making this 50th anniversary possible,” Dickson said.
Dickson is currently the landlord of the Logan Taco Time franchise as well as three others in Idaho and two others in Utah.
“I like to keep track of things,” he said.
Dickson is not as involved in the business as he once was, handing much of the operations off to his son, Doug, owner and manager of the Logan Taco Time.
Over the years, Doug has seen numerous customers who have longtime ties to the Logan franchise.
“There are a lot of people that come here that mention to me, ‘Oh, I was one of the first employees when this started’ or, ‘I know your dad,’” Doug said. “There’s a lot of people that have been coming here since it opened.”
He noted how Taco Time sits at a busy intersection, 400 North and 100 East, and is off of Highway 89, which is a straight shot up to Utah State University.
“I think one of the biggest reasons for success, at least one of the factors, is that it is in a good location,” Doug said. “We get a lot of traffic. Going up to Bear Lake … it’s close to campus; it’s close to downtown.”
Fifty years ago, the building that houses Taco Time did not exist. But Dickson, a Layton native who graduated with a business degree from USU, saw potential in the property and made payments on a portion of it he purchased in 1962.
Dickson, who served in the U.S. Army, felt like he could be a businessman, owing to the fact that he’d earned a business degree, worked at a grocery store and his father-in-law was in business.
In the fall of 1967, Dickson met two franchisees in Ogden who owned Taco Time, an establishment founded in Oregon in 1960.
Dickson tried the food with his family and liked what he ate. He thought the food was unique and stood in contrast to spicier Mexican food, which was more common then. The idea of drive-through Mexican food was just starting to pop up as well.
Dickson built the Taco Time building at the shopping center on 400 North in time to open in the summer of 1968 with some 35 employees. He still remembers that opening day.
“It was really very busy. People had to wait to get in the door,” Dickson said.
He said it was overwhelming to operate the franchise at first.
“Taco Time did not have a good system to train you,” Dickson said. “We figured out most of it through my father-in-law’s experience and my business background.”
A few years later, the Logan Taco Time added a drive-thru. The upstairs of the building became a baseball card store, which is no longer there.
The building itself went through a number of exterior renovations over the years. Just recently it received a new paint job.
Dickson’s success with the Logan Taco Time franchise would lead him to start others, including franchises outside of Utah.
Dickson’s son, Doug, started working at the Logan Taco Time when he was a boy, doing small tasks here and there before working his way up to management.
Doug, who was only two and a half years old when his parents opened the franchise, is proud to carry on what his parents built. He showed that pride Friday morning when he hung a banner at the Taco Time’s entrance proclaiming it has been in business half a century.
“I’m glad it’s been so successful over the years and that we can ... continue it,” Doug said.
Dickson is pleased with the way business has gone and expects the Logan Taco Time to continue.
“I feel like the food is well accepted, and there’s hardly any reason why it shouldn’t continue to be successful as long as it’s managed properly,” he said.