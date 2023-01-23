Logan-based lifestyle and bedding business Malouf Companies addressed recent layoffs in a letter issued Friday from its chief executive officer.
“Not unlike many companies in Utah and beyond, Malouf first experienced rapid growth, and more recently, market shifts and changing demand. The entire company worked hard to address those changes, but unfortunately, so much was out of our control,” wrote CEO Sam Malouf. “We have made the very difficult decision to reduce the workforce at corporate headquarters and cut exploratory projects, building on our restructure from November 2022.”
A spokesperson at the company declined to disclose the number of people who were laid off for the sake of privacy, but said those impacted received severance packages.
According to Malouf’s website, the company employs over 1,200 with three corporate centers and six distribution centers. Its corporate headquarters are based in Logan.
“As CEO, I take responsibility for the decisions that got us here. The decision was made to reduce operating expenses and focus on our core business. We regret this action needed to be taken, but I believe it puts us in the strongest position moving forward,” Sam wrote.
Malouf began in 2003 supplying folks with specialty bedding and sheets. The company expanded into a variety products and services over the better part of two decades.
According to a news release from 2021, Malouf also acquired Utah-based businesses Impact Suite, Tamarak Capital and Citrus Pear. The business announced an “updated corporate identity” along with a moniker change from “Malouf” to “Malouf Companies.”
In addition to its business ventures, Malouf also operates a foundation with the intent of addressing child sexual exploitation. The foundation assisted in the renovation of a building for the Cache County Children’s Justice Center, which opened in 2021.
In the letter issued Friday, Sam said the decision to downsize was not a reflection on the employees.
“They are talented and passionate and have made an important impact on our company and community,” he wrote. “Kacie and I are incredibly grateful to everyone who has gotten Malouf to where it is today, and for those who will continue forging our new path forward. Thank you for the kindness, hard work, and dedication you demonstrate for Malouf, and our customers and partners, every day.”
