Logan-based lifestyle and bedding business Malouf Companies addressed recent layoffs in a letter issued Friday from its chief executive officer.

“Not unlike many companies in Utah and beyond, Malouf first experienced rapid growth, and more recently, market shifts and changing demand. The entire company worked hard to address those changes, but unfortunately, so much was out of our control,” wrote CEO Sam Malouf. “We have made the very difficult decision to reduce the workforce at corporate headquarters and cut exploratory projects, building on our restructure from November 2022.”


