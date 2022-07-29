In n Out

There will be several new food options in the Cache Valley area, as many new restaurants have opened, or have plans to open in the coming months.

One of the most anticipated restaurants — the California-based chain In-N-Out Burger — could be opening within the month on the corner of 400 North and Main Street in Logan, bringing classic burgers, fries and shakes to the valley.

