There will be several new food options in the Cache Valley area, as many new restaurants have opened, or have plans to open in the coming months.
One of the most anticipated restaurants — the California-based chain In-N-Out Burger — could be opening within the month on the corner of 400 North and Main Street in Logan, bringing classic burgers, fries and shakes to the valley.
“The final details are still coming together for our Logan restaurant, and we’re aiming for an opening within the next 30 days,” said Mike Abbate, In-N-Out's assistant vice president of real estate and development.
Speaking of burgers, The Habit Burger Grill will be opening near WinCo foods at approximately 1355 N. Main Street in Logan. There you can try charburgers — hamburgers grilled over an open flame — sandwiches, salads, onion rings and shakes.
Three new restaurants will soon be open in the south end of town at the Logan Business Gateway development at 701 S. Main Street in Logan. One of them is a new, small pizza place called "apizza."
Additionally, the same development will be seeing a Tropical Smoothie Café. Smoothies, along with quesadillas, flatbread sandwiches, wraps, salads and breakfast foods are all offered there.
Another anticipated chain, Chipotle Mexican Grill, will be opening at the Logan Business Gateway development. The menu includes burritos, bowls, quesadillas, tacos and salads.
“We are currently scheduled to open this fall,” said Sally Evans, a communications specialist for Chipotle. “The restaurant will feature a Chipotlane digital drive-thru pickup lane in addition to a dining room.”
If you are looking for a place that specializes in grilled cheese, the new Boujee Grill in Logan offers specialty grilled cheese. Located at 185 East 1250 North, inside The Event Center on the second-floor patio, this new restaurant also offers barbecue chicken, ribs, burgers and specialty fries.
Logan isn't the only place getting new restaurants. Judy’s Café, located at 133 North Main Street in Smithfield, has been open for around a week now. Owner of the café, Judy Larsen, also owns Larsen's Mercantile and Pantry as well as Rubys Kitchen.
“We decided to open a café where we can have a sit down,” Larsen said, as her other places don’t provide seating.
The café serves hamburgers, sandwiches, chicken baskets, salads, soup, breakfast food, shakes and ice cream.
“We are a unique little café,” Larsen said. “One of the only places with ice cream.”