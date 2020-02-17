A mother-daughter duo has teamed up to open The Coop, a food truck that serves home-made fried chicken in Cache Valley.
Shelley Taylor and her daughter Kamee Jensen have lived in Hyrum for the last 30 years, and in that time they have grown a lot of love for the locals.
“We love serving people and cooking good quality food, and just being a part of the community,” Jensen said.
After working together in the restaurant industry off and on for years, the two decided that it was high time they get back into the business.
“My mom turned 60 and just said, ‘You know … it’s now or never. We’ve got to do it, and if we’re gonna do it we’ve got to just bite the bullet,’ so here we are. … We quit our jobs and just decided this is what we’re going to do from here on out.”
The Coop truck used to be a chip delivery truck until Taylor contracted a company to convert it into the fully functioning mobile kitchen that it is today.
“I just told them what equipment I wanted and they laid it out the way I wanted and fixed it all up,” Taylor said. “He’d send updates and pictures every week of where they were.”
Although Taylor and Jensen have had a lot of fun opening up The Coop, running their own food truck hasn’t been without its own unique challenges.
“With owning a brick-and-mortar type establishment you don’t have to worry about the things that you do that come along with owning a food truck,” Jensen said.
Taylor and Jensen have decided to keep their menu small due to the truck’s limited kitchen space, but also so they could focus on perfecting their fried chicken and french fry recipes.
“Just simple, good, fresh food,” Jensen said. “We didn’t want an overwhelming menu. This way we can keep our inventory down, keep fresh food, it just … makes for a better product.”
Currently the truck offers chicken strips, an original fried chicken sandwich, a spicy fried chicken sandwich, fresh-cut french fries, home-made dipping sauce, and several drink options.
So far Taylor and Jensen are the only two employees, although they wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It doesn’t feel like work, we wake up in the morning and we’re excited to come here,” Jensen said. “We laugh a lot.”
“We wanted to keep it simple here with just the two of us,” Taylor said.
The Coop is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The truck’s time is divided between the CarSmart auto repair locations at 58 1/2 W. 400 North in Logan, and 45 S. 800 East in Hyrum.
You can reach The Coop at (435)999-3100 or check @thecoop2019 on Facebook or Instagram to see where the truck will be parked next.