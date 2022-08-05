800 block

Work continues on the 800 Block apartment complex near USU. Students who had contracts to live in the building were notified that the apartments would not be finished in time.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Nelson Partners Student Housing and Utah State University responded to The Herald Journal’s Wednesday article about Nelson Partners cancelling all leases with would-be tenants of 800 Block after they failed to complete the complex on time.

The article contained a link to an online petition that states “USU must answer for their consistent endorsement of Patrick Nelson and NPSH and institute student tenant protection and education measures.”

