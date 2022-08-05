Nelson Partners Student Housing and Utah State University responded to The Herald Journal’s Wednesday article about Nelson Partners cancelling all leases with would-be tenants of 800 Block after they failed to complete the complex on time.
The article contained a link to an online petition that states “USU must answer for their consistent endorsement of Patrick Nelson and NPSH and institute student tenant protection and education measures.”
USU News Director Emilie Wheeler specified USU’s position:
“USU does not endorse 800 Block or any other off-campus housing unit. We also have no role in the construction and permitting processes for this unit or other private developments,” Wheeler said. “Additionally, USU does provide ‘Renter Education‘ through our off-campus housing web page. … On that page, we have listed off-campus housing units that have recently confirmed availability. This doesn’t reflect an endorsement, and it’s not all-inclusive of all possible open housing in the community, but it’s posted as one resource to help USU students secure housing. We work to regularly update that page, and we invite community members who want to list their off-campus property to complete a submission form.”
Wednesday’s story also discussed Nelson Partners’ message to students canceling their leases per section 31 of the document. Several of the leases signed by those who planned to live in 800 Block explicitly stated “Construction Completion Contingency Addendums” included in the documents effectively deleted section 31.
The addendum indicated if the construction of 800 Block is delayed past August 29, the landlord owes $300 to tenants in rent credit when they do move in. It then presented signees with two options to pick between.
“If move-in is delayed past August 31, 2022, Landlord will provide a limited number of alternative housing spots on a first come-first serve basis until the Premises are made available for move-in. Resident will pay rent without abatement effective September 1, 2022,” one of the choices says.
The alternative option reads, “Resident will make his/her own arrangements for alternative housing, and rent will abate until the Premises are made available for move-in. Resident will receive up to a $500 concession for each month the move in is delayed. This amount will be prorated by week. The concession(s) will be applied to the rent charged on the actual move in date.”
The agreement also specified the landlord can change the choice of the signee if “alternative housing spots are no longer available.”
Before The Herald Journal published their article earlier this week, Jimm Finn — a strategist working for Nelson Partners — said he didn’t know whether the company planned to honor their addendum.
Thursday morning, after the article’s publication, Finn updated The Herald Journal with a comment from Nelson Partners:
“We will honor the construction addendum, but there are no alternative housing options available.”
Finn said matters will be handled on a case-by-case basis and individuals can reach out to the company at customercare@800block.com.