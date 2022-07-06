Small businesses in Cache Valley owned by refugees or immigrants are receiving aid as part of the Community Navigators Pilot Program. The U.S. Small Business Administration and the International Rescue Committee have partnered together for the program to aid small businesses in several states including Utah.
Mitch Peterson, who has been helping run the program in the Cache Valley, said it has already been a boon for businesses.
“We’ve already seen great success in the program as we’ve already helped 16 small businesses and we hope to see that number continue to grow,” Peterson said.
Some of the businesses seeing benefits from the program include CIME Cleaning, Casa ADYA, Puro Churro, SAASS Decorations and Jem’s Sweet Temptations. Peterson also mentioned an Afghani restaurant and an Ethiopian restaurant currently “in the works.”
Peterson and the organizations involved in the program recently celebrated World Refugee Day on June 18 in an effort to inform the public. They held a community event where there were numerous booths representing both the organizations and how they can help, as well as booths that gave a look into the businesses that have already seen benefits.
“I’m looking to build more community partnerships to support small businesses,” Peterson said.
Other organizations listed as partners in the Utah chapter include the Asian Association of Utah, Holy Cross Ministries, Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection and the GK Folks Foundation.
Broadly, the American Rescue Plan Act is intended to aid the public in a multitude of ways — struggling small businesses, increases in domestic violence and matters of diversity have been addressed with the legislation.
Using American Rescue Plan funds, according to IRC’s program website, the program aims to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic by “providing counseling, technical assistance, and support accessing up to $30 million in small business relief."
Peterson said there are no more events currently planned in the valley, but that will likely change.