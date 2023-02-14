Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Whether for fun or good-natured cathartic release, locals now have a designated space to thrash obsolete objects at one of Logan’s newest businesses — Cache Smash Rage Rooms.

Located in a warehouse at 680 W. 200 North in Logan, Cache Smash now offers a pair of rage rooms and an area dedicated to the smashing of cars. According to Jeremy Hales, who owns the venture along with his wife, Jentrie, one room will also be dedicated to paint splatter and patrons can leave with a unique memento.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.