...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 25 below zero in Bryce Canyon; as low as 15 below zero in
Cache Valley.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bryce Canyon Country.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...These cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Unsheltered
populations are at risk of hypothermia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
1 of 2
Benson Arrington and his friends destroy a car at Cache Smash Rage Rooms on Friday in Logan.
Whether for fun or good-natured cathartic release, locals now have a designated space to thrash obsolete objects at one of Logan’s newest businesses — Cache Smash Rage Rooms.
Located in a warehouse at 680 W. 200 North in Logan, Cache Smash now offers a pair of rage rooms and an area dedicated to the smashing of cars. According to Jeremy Hales, who owns the venture along with his wife, Jentrie, one room will also be dedicated to paint splatter and patrons can leave with a unique memento.
“We’ll give you three colors of paint, a poncho, some goggles, some booties, and for a half an hour you’ll just go in there and just throw paint all over the place,” Jeremy said, “and then you’ll leave with a cool canvas.”
Jeremy said a metal “throw wall,” will also be available.
“If smashing stuff with a baseball bat isn’t enough for you, you can go and throw bottles at a wall and just get the satisfaction of watching something just splat all over the place,” Jeremy said. “It’s crazy, man. Sometimes it’s just not enough for people. So, you’ve got to give them more options.”
The idea for the rage room began while Jentrie was attending college at Utah Tech University. She and a friend would write about their stressors on plates and “go up into the hills,” Jentrie said.
“We would just, you know, break the crap out of them and scream and yell,” Jentrie recalled with a laugh. “We’d always leave feeling so much better.”
But for Jentrie, the business is about more than sanctioning conniption fits.
Her background in social work has also informed the business. Though the rage room is not a long-term solution for “anger management,” she said she hopes the business is beneficial to the community.
“We really want to help people,” Jentrie said, explaining the rage room also provides a fun activity during the cold winter months. “We’re really excited for people to, like, find a healthy outlet to relieve some stress.”
Jeremy said all the items the business accepts for smashing can be recycled at some point.
“We don’t want people to think that we’re just destroying stuff and then putting it in a dumpster, right?” Jeremy said. “We’re trying to show that it’s, like, a positive thing for the environment as well.”
The business provides smashables, but folks can bring their own items to thrash as well. Some things, however, aren’t allowed. According to the business’s website, cathode-ray tube televisions, microwaves, and any high voltage items that could inflict a capacitor shock are forbidden. Items that are pressurized, flammable or pose a risk of explosion are also prohibited along with several others.
Hard hats, face shields, safety glasses and gloves are provided and required. Closed-toe shoes are also a must. For more information, visit cachesmashragerooms.com.
