For Chasity Tucker, a 15 year dream of owning her own gym has come true.
And she is ecstatic.
“My passion is here,” Tucker said. “I feel so much joy being here and knowing what we’re here to do.”
Tucker and her husband recently opened Tucker Fitness Iron Gym, a new haven for strength training located at 765 West 1950 South in Nibley. Tucker held a soft opening for the gym in mid-December and has since garnered a clientele of about 55 members. A grand opening is planned for late February/early March.
Originally from Virginia, Tucker and her family moved to Utah originally to help spread the word of God. She and her family are nondenominational Christians who began praying about the move after a trip to the Grand Canyon.
“My heart began to ache, like, we need to go back. All I wanted to do was come back to Utah to help the people,” Tucker said.
For many years Tucker has offered health and wellness coaching through social media. She is also a professional bodybuilder dedicating many hours to fitness.
When she discovered someone in town was selling a gym, she was eager to make that dream happen.
“There’s no fitness here. There’s a lack,” Tucker said. “The gyms that are opening up are Group-X classes because people don’t know how to utilize gym equipment and they’re afraid of it. It’s intimidating.”
In addition to wanting to provide a variety of gym equipment and teach members how to execute proper form, Tucker also wanted her gym to be community based. Previously she worked as the health and wellness director for the YMCA and loved the community aspect the job brought her.
“There’s a big difference when you know that person’s name and there is something so absorbing about it. You want that when you walk in the door … It’s the best feeling ever,” she said.
The gym holds standard equipment — treadmills, rowing machines, air bikes and more — but it also contains strength based equipment Tucker said many gyms do not have, such as the hack and bear squat machines, over 17 bars for squatting including a trap bar, TRX straps, resistance bands and jump boxes. The variety of equipment is available to help people of all ages no matter what stage they are in.
“If you’re overweight and don’t know where to start — ask questions. I’m an open book. I’m pretty transparent and I want to guide you … Start somewhere so you can grow,” Tucker said.
Tucker Fitness Iron Gym is open 24 hours, seven days a week to accommodate veterans, first responders and anyone else who might have an atypical schedule.
“I like to think about veterans,” Tucker said. “Some of them can’t sleep, so I’d rather them be in a safe place where they are getting some gains. We have first responders that don’t have the typical standard hours … I don’t think that’s fair to the community, so I made it 24/7.”
A typical membership is $35. For students, veterans and first responders the price is $30. A month-to-month membership is $40. Any additional person added to a plan will be $15. Members can also get a free month for every referral they bring in.
Tucker plans to hold workshops and is willing to help create plans for members looking for a particular workout. Her biggest advice to Cache Valley residents: Don’t be intimidated by your body.
“Embrace it for what it is because the more in shape you are, the better you’re going to do in life, whether it’s cleaning your house … or helping your child. You can overcome it,” she said.
Tucker Fitness Iron gym has business hours Monday to Thursday from 11 am. to 1 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays they are open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m and 4:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
They can be found on Instagram and Facebook as well online at https://tuckerfitness.com/.