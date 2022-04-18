The small brick shed next to the batting cages in Willow Park does not contain lawnmowers, maintenance equipment or stacks of baseball gear. Rather, it is the home of Cache Valley’s newest coffee shop — Country No Nonsense Coffee — which opened its doors April 8.
After buying the batting cages in January, Sarah and Jorge Avalos found the structure was not being used for anything.
“We saw this was just an empty room,” Sarah said. “There was nothing, it was just completely empty.”
Jorge proposed the idea of turning the building into a coffee shop. Sarah, who has worked at multiple coffee shops, agreed with the proposal.
Jorge, the owner of Country Painting and Tile, did the handy work himself to transform the empty, small structure.
When the couple had questions, such as setting up their espresso machine, they turned to Cache Coffee and More owner Jamie Buttars, who had seen a Facebook post about the upcoming shop and offered to help.
“I'm all about helping people chase their dreams, because that's what got me here,” Buttars said. “If people think they're in a competition, they tend to just talk crap on each other. They don't try to support each other, and they would actually gain a lot more business if they would just support each other.”
Buttars said no coffee shop will be able to serve everybody, and he thinks it’s important for people to have a location they prefer and feel comfortable at.
After working at places like Starbucks, which Sarah considers “the snob of the coffee world,” she is glad she can do things her way to provide the product that she considers best.
“Even if it's slower to make the drink, I'd rather take the time to make it right and taste good than hurry up with speed,” Sarah said. “It’s No Nonsense Coffee for a reason.”
In addition to coffee drinks, No Nonsense offers a variety of other options such as cotton candy, bubble gum, cookies, and other kinds of drinks. They also serve ice cubes made of coffee, which can be added into any drink.