While the economy in Utah has taken a big hit this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things are rolling along at Northrop Grumman Corp. — so much so that the company is looking to fill more than 600 open positions across Utah, including in Box Elder County.
Northrop Grumman is currently hiring for a wide range of jobs at its Utah facilities from Promontory to Magna to Hill Air Force Base. It’s looking for everything from engineers to accountants to entry-level assembly workers.
Much of the demand stems from contracts the company has with the U.S. Department of Defense to supply and support missile defense systems. The company is planning to open its new Innovation Center in Roy next month, and recently opened a new facility at Hill Air Force Base to support the military’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program, the nation’s next-generation Intercontinental Ballistic Missile system, which company spokesperson Jennifer Bowman said will support jobs in Utah for the next 50-plus years.
Most of the current openings are at the new facility in Roy, but approximately 75 of them are located in Box Elder County, with hundreds more available in Weber and Davis counties within commuting range for Box Elder residents.
“There are so many opportunities right now,” Bowman said. “It’s not just one type of employee we’re trying to get.”
For much of the past decade, the company then known as Orbital ATK had seen its employment numbers in Utah declining due to a drop in available contract work. Northrop Grumman, one of the world’s largest defense contractors, purchased Orbital ATK in 2017 for $7.8 billion, and has been working to secure more work in Utah since the acquisition.
“We’ve turned that corner and are really shooting up,” Bowman said. “It’s exciting.”
In addition to its partnerships with the U.S. Air Force and NASA, Northrop Grumman’s Utah facilities also provide parts for commercial aircraft. The Promontory facility specializes in solid-rocket motors for defense and space programs, and also produces military flares and other related products.
For more information on job openings at Northrop Grumman, and to apply, visit northropgrumman.com/jobs. A function on the website allows users to narrow their searches by job title, location and category.