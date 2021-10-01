Prismview, the LED sign company that at one time employed 450 workers in Logan, is moving its local manufacturing facility to Mexico.
News of the departure came through an announcement this week from the Salt Lake City office of the Utah Department of Workforce Services, which is making special Trade Act benefits available to 88 workers losing their jobs because of the move.
The Trade Act of 2015 set aside federal funds to help individuals refocus their careers after becoming unemployed as a result of foreign trade policy decisions or companies outsourcing jobs overseas. The benefits cover a wide range of expenses for such things as college or technical school tuition, career counseling and professional licensing. Applicants can also receive income support while undergoing retraining.
“We encourage Prismview employees to apply for funding to help pay for training and education services after losing their jobs,” Workforce Services Program Manager Lindsay Cropper stated in a press release. “We know this is a difficult time, but it may also be an opportunity for a rewarding career change.”
Workforce Services spokeswoman Allison Keller told The Herald Journal that Prismview officially signaled its plan to move in July and is expected to be out of Logan by December.
Phones at the Logan plant went unanswered Friday, and The Herald Journal was unable to reach anyone for details at Samsung Electronics, Prismview’s parent company.
Prismview, formerly known as YesCo, is an international LED sign company that began its Logan operations in 2006. Founded in Las Vegas, the company is widely known for elaborate electronic display signs at such venues as Piccadilly Circus in London, National Geographic headquarters in Times Square and Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.
It rebranded and changed its name from YesCo to Prismview in 2016, a year after being acquired by Samsung.
At that time it was reported the company had 450 employees in Cache Valley divided between its manufacturing facility at 1651 N. 1000 West in Logan and three other offices.
Although the current size of Prismview’s local workforce was not available Friday, Keller said the 88 employees facing layoffs do not constitute the full staff here. Some Cache Valley workers will be transferring to other jobs within Samsung.
Workforce Services said workers seeking income support must apply within 16 weeks of their date of separation. The agency will host a virtual workshop for laid-off Prismview employees at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, and a live workshop at its Logan office, 180 N. 100 West, at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 13. Those interested may register at jobs.utah.gov.
Keller said in addition to getting the word out to Prismview employees, her agency wants all workers to know about Trade Act benefits, should they qualify in the future.
“This is an awareness type thing to people that these benefits are out there if your job does get moved overseas and your job does have something like this happen,” she said.