Jenson Books, which has been in business as a mostly online retail company since the early 2000s, opened a Cache Valley storefront in 2020 — the same year a global pandemic shut the doors of many businesses around the country.
The physical store didn’t see a lot of foot traffic at the time, according to the store manager, but the online business continued to be strong. And over time, the store has picked up traffic.
“It wasn’t actually too bad,” said Hunter Sanchez, who manages the storefront at 1189 W. 1700 North in Logan. “We didn’t get a lot of traffic (during the early stages of the pandemic), but people still came. Luckily it wasn’t too bad, though, because we had just started and had nothing to compare it to.”
Three years later, the store remains open and continues to sell new and used books to casual readers and avid book enthusiasts. And at least twice a year — in June and December — the business offers big-bag sales where customers can come fill a bag of used books for a relatively low price.
On a day-to-day basis, used books are labeled with different color stickers depicting their price, some for as little as $1. New books are sold at new retail value.
“About 90% of our stock is used,” Sanchez said of the store. The online version of the business mails books, new and used, to customers.
The discounted book and big-bag sales are not so much to make a profit — “we don’t make much money on them,” he said — but rather serve as a way to give back to the community.
“We mainly do it for the community,” Sanchez said. “We don’t make very much on it, but most of the books are used and this is a way they get recycled, to get more use out of them.”
Sanchez answered additional questions about Jenson Books, as well as shared some of his favorite titles:
In what ways, if any, do you partner with area schools?It depends. We do different things. We give hundreds of fliers to different schools. We’ll help host different events throughout the year. Most recently we helped a school with book sales. And sometimes we donate books to the schools.
What book genres do you sell?
We have children’s books, popular authors, we get suggestions from our customers, what they’re interested in, and we built our inventory around that. We had very little Manga, but now we have a lot. Netflix is making a lot of adaptations from books. We try to get copies of those, too.
How often do you stock the shelves?
We get used books from the online part of the Jenson business. We have a bunch of different shelves with all sorts of titles. There are specific ones I can pull from. We stock about 50 to 100 titles every week.
Explain more about your big-bag sales
In about the first or second week in June and December we do a warehouse sale, or big-book sale as we call it. We open part of the warehouse and have huge boxes full of books. All used books, but we also put out some DVDs. We open this up to the public, usually on a Friday (9-5 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m.-5 p.m.), and they can come in and fill a bag that we provide with as many books as they can fit in it. (He said this sale is usually about $15 per bag.)
What are some of your favorite authors and titles?
I think I would have to say murder mysteries is a genre I really like. But I also like dystopian, young adult novels. They’re more my thing, like “The Hunger Games,” the Divergent series, and the Arch of a Scythe series by Neal Shusterman. Probably my favorite author overall, though, is R.L. Stine.
