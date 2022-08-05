When Stone Hunt and Preston Parker were kids, they both loved to spend time at the miniature golf course that sat behind Angie’s restaurant for years. According to the duo, the golf course was open for an extended period of time in its early years, but struggled to find a consistent owner through the 1990s and the 2000s.
After walking by the abandoned lot numerous times, Hunt decided to go all-in on reviving the course in 2020.
“I’ve never actually golfed in my life, but I love some good mini golf,” Hunt said. “Then I brought my family there and said, ‘Hey guys, I’m going to turn this into a miniature golf course.’”
When Hunt and his family were working on fixing up the course, they knew they wanted to do something unique. But instead of changing the hole design — which they kept nearly identical to how the course was originally — they chose to focus on a sense of community surrounding the course.
Hunt decided to recruit as many local businesses as possible to sponsor each of the 18 holes on the course. Now, Hunt has 14 out of 18 holes offering rewards for mini-golfers who can successfully catch a hole-in-one on camera. Some of the businesses involved include are Shivers, Nat’s Macs, Cold Stone Creamery, WHIPS, Berries-n-Cream and Morty’s.
Parker, co-founder of Morty’s, has helped Hunt with the business since it re-opened.
“I just remembered when I was a college student going there and I just wanted someone to bring it back,” Parker said. “I even thought about bringing it back myself.”
Parker met Hunt’s sister during his time as a professor at Utah State University, and eventually reached out to see what he could do to help with the project.
Besides sponsoring a hole, Parker has brought his food truck down for mini-golf tournaments and donated prizes for the top-placing mini golfers in tournaments.
“It goes back to supporting not just local organizations but the people,” Parker said. “We have similar goals and value systems in supporting families and good wholesome activities.”
Hunt lauded his family for helping him get the business started during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It became more or less a family project to clean it up and spend the extra time to actually do something productive,” Hunt said.