The Cache Family Coalition is hosting a "Run for the Paws" charity 5K this Saturday morning at Willow Park.
The event will include breakfast served by the local chapter of the American Bikers Aiming Towards Education (ABATE) motorcycle group at 8 a.m. as well as a raffle. Funds raised will help connect service dogs with veterans and first responders.
The CFC, founded by Cache Coffee owner Jamie Buttars and Levi Larsen, will also use money raised to start a new program they are hoping to implement with local schools. Buttars explained it this way:
“The kids will go to the Humane Society with the trainers to find the dogs,” Buttars said. “And then there will be a group of kids to train these service dogs for vets and first responders, and that will help bring a connection to the veterans and the first responders with the kids, so it should help out a big group of people.”
Though the program is still in its early stages, Buttars hopes it will eventually help veterans and first responders benefit from service dogs.
“We’re still trying to get the school to allow us to do it,” Buttars said. “It’s kind of a pain to get the animals in there.”
In the meantime, CFC helps veterans and first responders receive service dogs through contributing organizations like the Rocky Mountain Service Dog Project, a nonprofit group that is, according to its mission statement, “committed to making service dogs available to First Responders and Veterans with disabilities both mental and/or physical.”
Raelene Penman, the president of the group, has seen how life changing service dogs can be. Penman said one veteran who had trouble leaving their house due to post-traumatic stress disorder was on blood pressure medication and taking insulin for diabetes before he received his dog. After some time with the animal, according to Penman, the physical effects of the relationship became apparent.
“One day, he’s at the VA,” Penman said. “All of a sudden he passes out, and what they figured out was, since getting the dog, his blood pressure has returned to normal, so the blood pressure meds he was taking was dropping them too low. While there, you know, they were checking out his diabetes and figured out that he didn't need insulin, he’s not insulin dependent now, now he just takes Metformin.”
Penman, a former member of law enforcement, said she has also seen the benefits of having a service dog for her son.
“What started this off for me is when my son went to Iraq. It wasn’t about me, it wasn’t about anything other than he went to Iraq, he came home and he was a mess,” Penman said.
Penman further explained how she thinks her son’s situation would be different had he not received a service dog.
“I don’t think my son would be alive, and that’s what it is with a lot of them,” Penman said.
Penman is thankful for the help RMSDP receives from the Cache Humane Society, and wanted to remind people not to pet service dogs when encountering them in public.
“Everybody sees a service dog and thinks, 'How cute, I want to pet it,'” Penman said. “But they really are causing an issue because then the dog can’t pay attention to the handler — to the person that needs the dog.”
There is a $25 registration fee to participate in the 5K, but people can eat breakfast or participate in the raffle for separate costs without registering.
“Just have a good time and enjoy the puppies,” Buttars said.