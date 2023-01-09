...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
in the Cache Valley and Castle Country and 3 to 7 inches in the
Bear River Valley and Uinta County Wyoming. In the Wasatch Back,
3 to 7 inches of snow with amounts of 10 to 15 inches in the
Park City area. In addition, freezing rain is possible at times
this evening in the Ogden Valley and in the Morgan area.
* WHERE...In Utah, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Wasatch Back, Bear
Lake and Bear River Valley and Castle Country. In Wyoming,
Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Be prepared for periods of winter driving conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
Speaker Brad Wilson addresses Cache Valley residents at a luncheon on Monday at Adams Wealth Advisors in Logan.
Utah faces big challenges – from environmental issues to housing and tax trials – and many of them will be addressed in the upcoming legislative session, according to Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson.
Wilson spoke to a group of about 75 individuals during a luncheon on Monday at Adams Wealth Advisors in Logan.
Some of the topics of discussion – and those that will be addressed at the statehouse starting next week – include environmental stewardship, state investments and government overreach.
Under stewardship, he said Utah has many water challenges, noting the state’s reservoirs are only about 32% of capacity. Not good news for the second driest state in the country.
“The dwindling water supply threatens our ability to grow as a state,” Wilson said, noting to tackle the challenges will take a “marathon and not a sprint. … Preparing for future water needs will be a big topic.”
Land, including recreation issues, also will be topics of discussion.
Wilson also said Utah has $550 million earmarked in tax cuts, which primarily will likely impact income tax but perhaps other areas as well. The tax cuts will be substantial for Utahns, he said, “and will be noticeable for each of you.”
Wilson said there are several things the state needs to continue to invest in, including education and infrastructure. He said Utah’s gas tax once paid substantially for roads, but electric vehicles have hampered the gas tax.
“Now we pay much less for roads with the gas tax,” he said.
Of education, Wilson said record funding for education has been given over the past five years in Utah, but teacher turnover continues to happen – something he said is hurting the students.
Excessive turnover is damaging to any business, but “it is just as damaging with schools,” he said.
Investments will be proposed in the way schools deal with mental health, but also giving parents more school choice – “both will be topics this session,” he said.
Wilson, during his address, also noted how Cache Valley and its residents have impacted the state – and continue to do so, while also giving a nod to local businesses and other legislators in attendance, namely Reps. Dan Johnson and Casey Snider, and Sen. Chris Wilson.
“We appreciate everything this community provides for the state,” he said.
