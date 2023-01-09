Brad Wilson

Speaker Brad Wilson addresses Cache Valley residents at a luncheon on Monday at Adams Wealth Advisors in Logan. 

 Andrew Weeks/The Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Utah faces big challenges – from environmental issues to housing and tax trials – and many of them will be addressed in the upcoming legislative session, according to Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson.

Wilson spoke to a group of about 75 individuals during a luncheon on Monday at Adams Wealth Advisors in Logan.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.