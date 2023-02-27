hjnstock-Your News Now

More than 70 employers are scheduled to participate in a statewide virtual job fair this Thursday hosted by the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

The event, which is free, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature open positions in health care, government, transportation, construction manufacturing and retail, among other industries. According to Workforce Services, employers are hiring thousands of people for open positions, including at least 15 employers who are hiring statewide or specific to Cache Valley.


