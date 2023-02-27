...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
More than 70 employers are scheduled to participate in a statewide virtual job fair this Thursday hosted by the Utah Department of Workforce Services.
The event, which is free, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature open positions in health care, government, transportation, construction manufacturing and retail, among other industries. According to Workforce Services, employers are hiring thousands of people for open positions, including at least 15 employers who are hiring statewide or specific to Cache Valley.
“With Utah’s continued strong economy, now is a great time for job seekers to upscale their career,” Director Liz Carver said in a prepared statement. “We encourage attendees to prepare for the fair by updating their resume and researching potential employers.”
Work Services holds the virtual job fairs every other month, according to Allison Keller, the department’s public information officer. She said they began as a response to the pandemic in 2020, but because of their success, the department has continued holding them regularly.
More than 70 employers are currently registered to participate in this week's fair, she told The Herald Journal on Monday, noting the fairs usually also see good job-seeker turnout.
“In general, we have hundreds of job seekers at the virtual fairs,” Keller said.
Statewide, Utah’s unemployment rate was 2.2% in December, according to information from the department. About 38,900 Utahns are currently unemployed. In Cache County, the unemployment rate was 2% in December.
To participate, job seekers should pre-register at jobs.utah.gov and create an account or sign in to “my Job Search.” The department also is offering two online workshops the day before, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.
Job seekers can participate by computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will enter the fair where they will see rows of employer booths. By clicking on an employer’s booth, they can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot.
Employers who want to participate in the fair should contact their local workforce development specialist by visiting jobs.utah.gov/workforce.
Is there an industry that is most in demand of workers currently? Yes, according to Helen Hanson, Bear River area director.
"Among the thousands of opportunities available at the job fair, there are many openings right now in the health care industry," she said. "For those Cache Valley job seekers interested in starting a career or making a change into health care, now is a great time to explore the possibilities."
