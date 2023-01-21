stong's bread

Matthew Stong poses for a portrait at his bakery on Friday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Ever since he was a teen, Matthew Stong has wanted to open his own sandwich shop. It’s a goal he is still working toward, and with help from the bakery he started in 2018 it is a dream that every day is closer to reality.

Stong, who owns Stong’s Sandwich Bread, makes a variety of baked items at his shop at 1023 W. 800 North, No. 112. His place of business doesn’t sell directly to the customer, because it is in an industrial part of town that is not zoned for retail, but his product may be found at a number of places in the valley. He also offers a delivery service, which he is trying to grow.


