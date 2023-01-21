Ever since he was a teen, Matthew Stong has wanted to open his own sandwich shop. It’s a goal he is still working toward, and with help from the bakery he started in 2018 it is a dream that every day is closer to reality.
Stong, who owns Stong’s Sandwich Bread, makes a variety of baked items at his shop at 1023 W. 800 North, No. 112. His place of business doesn’t sell directly to the customer, because it is in an industrial part of town that is not zoned for retail, but his product may be found at a number of places in the valley. He also offers a delivery service, which he is trying to grow.
“My ultimately goal is to have a sandwich shop,” he said. “When I was young, I really enjoyed sandwiches. And so in about 2010 I started looking into that, but I couldn’t find a bread I liked and so I started working on my own recipe.”
He came up with a tasty white bread recipe, which, even after creating others since then, he still calls his favorite.
“The white bread is my passion creature,” he said.
Instead of jumping to the restaurant business right away — something he calls a “high-risk, big capital” investment — he has been working on growing his bakery and delivery business.
Customers may receive bread by direct delivery. Every week a Stong Sandwich Bread delivery truck travels to various parts of the valley to deliver fresh baked goods — including wheat and white breads, artisan sourdough and pumpernickel, among several other varieties — to customers who have signed up for the deliveries. Customers may sign up on the company’s website.
The delivery schedule is broken up by days of the week, with one day each week visiting one area of the valley. On Mondays the truck shows up in Smithfield, Tuesdays on one side of Logan, and so on.
Stong said he has three people who help with the deliveries; he also has two bakers and three packagers.
About 90 customers are currently signed up for delivery, but he hopes to get to 100 by the end of the month. And more restaurants and grocers are interested in selling his products.
In a Q&A with The Herald Journal, Stong answered additional questions about his business and plans:
What kinds of breads do you produce?
I have a bunch of different flavors — white, wheat, sourdough, artisan sourdough, multigrain, brioche, marbled rye, pumpernickel. We also have box lunches, king cakes for Mardi gras, cinnamon rolls, sub buns, hamburger buns, hotdog buns, bread bowls. I came up with all of the recipes. My wife helped with the king cake … an alteration from a family recipe.
What’s the most popular item you sell?
I would say my most popular item is probably the hamburger buns, and the most popular flavor of bread would be the white bread.
When do you make the breads? How many loaves?
Typically, it’s about a 12-hour shift overnight. We start at about 10 p.m. and bake all night long, some days. … I have been baking the overnight shift for the last four years and currently I bake Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but just this last week I started training some bakers to take over for me. Each week we’re producing some 400-500 loaves of bread, 1,200 hamburger buns, 200 sub buns, and several other miscellaneous products.
Whom do you sell to?
I sell bread out of Gossner’s, The Island Market and Macey’s. I provide bread for Stacked Pancakes, Cache Valley Hospital, Westside Coffee, Maymoes, The Cache Bar and Morty’s.
Where do you deliver to?
When I developed the system, I decided to deliver to certain areas on certain days, so we’re not driving all over the valley every day. We’re in the Smithfield area on Monday, Tuesday is east side of Logan, Wednesday is west side of Logan, Thursdays we do the Providence area, Fridays we do Hyrum area, and Saturday is Wellsville. I’m not driving anymore. My other drivers are taking care of that. My goal has been to get myself out of the day-to-day so I can grow the business. Ideally, by this summer I hope to be out of the day-to-day and hunker down and get going.
When do you think you’ll be able to open your sandwich shop?
To get to my dream sandwich shop I’d have to find a good location to set up shop, ideally by the college campus. It’ll take a bit of capital to get that set up, so I’ve been trying to save up for that. My dad will be retiring this March and wants to help me with the business at that point. So hopefully with his help we can get that sandwich shop this year, though that might be a bit hopeful.
