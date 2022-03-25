Looking for a refreshing drink in the coming spring days? Nibley's first soda shop, Ginny’s Pit Stop, has got you covered.
Founded by sisters Becky Johnson and Marilee Warnick, the new soda shop operates out of the former Bob's Service Station on the corner of 25 West 3200 South — a business once owned by the sisters' parents, Bob and Ginny.
The service station functioned on its own for many years until 2010 when it started getting leased out to other mechanics. But in October of 2021, Johnson and Warnick decided it was time to bring the building back to life.
“I wanted to do something that I could do and I didn’t have to depend on anyone else to do,” Johnson said. “I thought, if I can make cookies and the kids can do sodas, that will be easy.”
The restaurant has a limited menu, consisting of soda combinations along with sweet and savory treats. Everything follows a car theme to honor their parents' old service station. Johnson said Both Bob and Ginny were Nibley residents for most of their lives.
“They did a lot for the community, and we just thought we needed to let their legacy live on,” she said.
Currently, 37 teenagers are employed at the store. The service station, too, was run by young kids and family members who wanted to help, Johnson said.
“We've been able to employ a lot of kids through the years,” she said. “(The employees) always said they appreciated that and I just thought it was a good thing for the community.”
The sisters were born and raised in Nibley, though Warwick now lives in Texas. She has continuously bounced back and forth in order to help her sister with renovations and bringing everything up to code. According to her, the response from the community has made everything worth it.
“Everyone is thrilled to have something so close,” she said. “I have little girls on their moped scooters crossing the street … they’ll come and sit out here and order. It’s been really fun.”