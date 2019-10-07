To celebrate the upcoming centennial anniversary of women’s suffrage, Utah State University Sustainability, Aggie Blue Bikes and Morty’s at Blue Square are hosting a bike ride and trivia night on Wednesday.
The ride will leave at 5:15 p.m. from Aggie Blue Bikes and trivia begins 6:15 p.m. at Morty’s Blue Square. The event is part of the USU Year of the Woman events. Swag and discounts on dinner are available for those who ride. Period dress is encouraged.
Prizes will be given for trivia winners and best outfit.