Logan local eatery That Sandwich Place fell victim to the workforce shortage last month, ending a decades-old legacy that sat on the corner of Federal Ave. and Church St.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Courtney Larsen, owner and chef of That Sandwich Place. “It’s always been hard, it’s always been difficult … but it just got to a point where it’s not worth doing it.”
The restaurant, formerly owned by Peggy Chanson and John Harder, was called The Italian Place until June of 2020 and specialized in sub sandwiches. Larsen purchased the restaurant and, after a revamp of the name and menu, opened That Sandwich Place that very September.
The food was made from scratch every day, a process that Larsen said took hours. As the workforce shortage increased, he found it difficult to find full-time employees and keep up with the wages.
“We were actually making food. Most restaurants these days are reheating things or opening bags, or doing a few things from scratch. Most of it is premade,” he said.
Larsen declined a full-time lease for the building at 48 Federal Ave. because of the challenges the restaurant faced. He discussed the need to be flexible and stated he was looking at other food options in the future, including the possibility of a catering company.
Cache County currently has one the lowest unemployment rates in the state, coming in at 1.4%. This makes it difficult to hire — something the county recently received a $200,000 grant to deal with. Although part of the plan is to incentivize missing demographics to come back to work, Larsen isn’t optimistic.
“In our industry especially, no one wants to work in restaurants anymore. They are looking to make their job as easy as possible, and scratch-made food requires hard work, period. I can’t make a bunch of buns without rolling them all out,” Larsen said. “There’s a lot of work that goes into that and people aren’t interested anymore.”
To help the cooks that wanted to stay at Larsen’s side, That Sandwich Place finished off the ingredients they already had by selling meals they cooked in the Bluebird Restaurant's kitchen. This past week, they served their final meals.
Larsen has worked in kitchens all over the country, including running the Malouf corporate dining program, which he left just before the pandemic hit. He fell in love with cooking at 16, but now isn’t sure if it’s worth it.
“I don’t have the money to figure it out right now,” he said. “I hate to be pessimistic about it, but personally I don’t see restaurants five years from now being the same as they are. They’ll have to change a lot for this industry to survive.”