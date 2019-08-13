A visiting exhibit from the Utah Museum of Natural History will be on display in Logan throughout the month of August, thanks to a partnership of two decades between the museum and Zion’s Bank.
“Our goal as the state’s museum is to be able to bring this to people around the state who don’t usually get to make it to the museum,” said Sarah Allen, community outreach coordinator for the museum.
The Traveling Treasures program takes a rotating exhibit to 11 different Zion’s Bank locations throughout the state each year. Along the way, museum staff and volunteers host family nights at four of the locations. On Monday evening one of those family nights was held in Logan.
The theme for this year’s traveling exhibit is “Collecting the Past for the Future.” Many of the pieces on display were found or collected in Utah during the early to mid-1900s. Some of these items include ancient pottery, Ute beaded oxford shoes and minerals collected from mines in the state.
“We are entering into the 50th anniversary of the natural history museum,” Allen said. “So this exhibit is representing some of our original collectors, some of our first researchers.”
Allen said one of her favorite parts of this exhibit is it features displays from each of the museum’s departments.
Annie Hush brought her children Jonathan and Carolyn to the event on Monday night because she wanted them to have the hands-on opportunity it provided.
“I’m from Salt Lake and I go to the museum down there quite often and I love it,” Hush said. “I have some pretty fond memories of the old museum so I just thought it would be fun to pass it on to my kids.”
Hush now lives in Cache Valley, so it isn’t very convenient to take her children to the museum in Salt Lake City. She said it was nice to have the exhibit come to them.
“They learn more when they have experiences like this that are hands-on,” Hush said. “I love watching my children explore and asking the people who are here questions for themselves and learning things for themselves.”
The exhibit is free and open to the public throughout the month. It can be visited during normal bank hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. The bank is located at 133 E. 1400 North, Logan.