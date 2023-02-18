For Bryce Bosworth, working in the family business has been a lifelong pursuit.
The business is U&I Furniture in Logan, and Bosworth is a co-owner. He and his brother Nathan Bosworth run the family business that has roots that stretch to the 1930s.
As has become tradition, Bosworth would like for his own three sons to have part in the family business. So far, so good — two already are involved.
Speaking of the company’s genesis, he said his great-grandfather, Ephraim Bosworth, was both a farmer and a businessman. He’d sell produce in Preston, Idaho, but noticed it was tough to get some supplies there, including furniture. He came up with the idea of purchasing furniture in Utah and reselling it to the folks in Preston. And so that’s what he started doing and U&I Furniture was born.
Eventually, additional stores opened, including the one in Logan, and each store was passed to a son and down through the generations.
“That’s five generations,” he said.
“I’ve worked in the store since I was 8 years old, dusting floors, emptying garbage cans, putting furniture back in at the end of the day,” he said. “I’ve pretty much been doing this my entire life. If you were to say how many years, it’s about 41.”
Bosworth has three full-time and three part-time employees. And lots of returning customers.
“That’s because we do good business,” he said.
Below, Bosworth answered additional questions about the business:
What’s the best thing about being in the furniture business today?I think it comes down to who we are. There’s a lot of competition with furniture sales. Where we’ve been in business a long time we have a low overhead, and because of that we can offer incredible value to customers. …
Certainly in today’s business climate everybody is promoting the best deal, everyone has the best offer. For us, to set us apart from others, we have over 90 years of the same family doing business. We’re doing the same thing today that we did years ago. We’re honest people here to support you. We’re the oldest furniture store in Utah.
What’s the most challenging thing about it?The supply chain has had an effect, but it has really stabilized itself. What is a challenge is that people expect their order today, here and now. In today’s world you can order about anything, in any size or color, but when they find out it takes six to eight weeks to get, they’re like, “I want it now.” People’s patience has definitely been affected (by our hurried and impatient world).
If a customer is willing to listen to us, we can help. But it is going to take an x amount of time.
Customers have been bombarded by scams, whether by texts, email, random phone calls, etc. We’re not trying to force you; we are not on commission here, it’s a very casual place to shop and people recognize that. They enjoy shopping here and having that experience.
What types of furniture do you sell?All types of furniture, whether it’s casual or something more elegant, whether you’re looking for items for the dining room, front room, bedroom. We sell mattresses and a little bit of electronics. We also sell appliances.
We’re nicknamed a little bit of chair heaven because we sell and stock so many chairs. There are well over 100 chairs in our store at all times. The reason we have such a large selection and because we sell so many is because we have established such a known credibility. “You need a chair, you go to U&I — they have the best selection and price.”
Why is Cache Valley a good place to do business?
On of the best things about doing business in Cache Valley is its people. The people are great, they’re easy to understand, they’re approachable. They are just good people that we can trust doing business with, and they can trust us. It goes back and forth. They know we’ll sell them a good product for good prices and that we’ll stand by what we sell.
Have you ever thought about opening additional locations?
That is something you constantly think about. But when it comes right down it, I am a pretty religious person and give a lot to my faith. I want to run my business, not the other way around; I don’t want my business to run me. So (having one location) helps me to be able to serve and give back to the community in that way.
