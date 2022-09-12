thrift store bus

Nick Gibson looks at shirts in the Thrift Jam bus on Tuesday in the parking lot of the Cache Valley Fun Park.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

For Utah State University students Ellie Cram and Logan James, shopping for thrifted and vintage clothing is uniquely exciting.

“It’s so fun,” Cram said, likening it to game or a challenge. “(You’re) trying to find that one piece. … You go thrifting with your friends and you’re trying to, like, get the good stuff before they get it.”

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you