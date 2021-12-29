The owners of Cupbop — a new Korean barbecue restaurant in Logan — are celebrating the success of their new location after opening earlier this month.
Created by Yeiri Song and her husband Junghun, Cupbop focuses on bringing Korean culture and food across the nation.
“While expanding our stores, we always ask ourselves how to keep our culture, not about the food quality and service, but our culture inside the company,” Song said.
The restaurant started as a food truck in 2013 after Junghun visited a food convention in Salt Lake and noticed there were no Korean options. He suggested opening a food truck, which soon turned into a small, 550 square foot store in Provo. A few months later, they opened their second store in Draper.
Getting their start, Song explained, was difficult at first.
“There were lots of processes we didn’t know because we were from Korea and immigrants,” she said.
Junghun was not fluent in English and often could not explain the foods and sauces used in his dishes. That inspired Cupbop’s first company value: “Shh, just eat.”
Another value the Songs focused on was serving their food to all creatures.
“Our mission statement says we strive to perfect our food service and culture until all the creatures in the universe experience Cupbop,” Song added.
“So not only humans, but creatures not on the earth but in the universe. Our ultimate goal is to make food to go to the moon.”
Cache Valley native Andy Lundberg is the general manager of the newly opened store, located at 1309 N Main St in Logan. This is his first time working with Cupbop, but Lundberg stated that he has really enjoyed it.
“Cupbop is really unique; there’s nothing quite like it up here,” he said. “We had a huge opening week. The community’s been super supportive of us.”
Lundberg is in charge of day-to-day operations as well as hiring staff and crew, taking inventory and ordering more product. He has been in the food industry for over a decade and has conducted the opening of five restaurants, including the Logan Culver’s.
Since the restaurant opened the week before Christmas, Lundberg expected it to be hectic but was impressed with the outcome.
“When we’re doing our lunch and dinner rush, we’re absolutely packed. We have a line that goes through our restaurant and down our hallway. It’s been great,” he said.
The restaurant chain has expanded into four additional states: Idaho, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado. Song hopes they will continue to grow, but also hopes their success can help others too.
Song stated that teaching is a highly respected career in Korea and she wanted to help educators how she could. In an effort to give back to the community, Cupbop implemented a program that provides free food for educators.
In addition, Song also looks toward Cupbop staff for their own recommendations.
“Business also needs to provide a good impact on the community, so we always encourage store managers to share opportunities to give back to the community,” she said.
Lundberg’s own idea included opening a food truck location in South Logan and offering Cupbop at football games and other events. Although it’s still early, Lundberg is looking toward the future.
“We just want to continue to grow. We’re not a franchise, we’re corporate owned, and we just want to grow the business,” he said.