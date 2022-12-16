Utah’s employment rate increased 2.6% over the past year, according to the latest numbers by thestate Department of Workforce Services. This file photo depicts a job fair the department held in March 2020.
Utah’s employmentratefor November increased about2.6%over the past year,according to the latest numbers by the Utah Department of Workforce Services,with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 43,100 jobs since November 2021.
The state’scurrent job count stands at 1,688,600.
November’sseasonally adjustedunemployment rate inched up one-tenth of a percentage point to 2.2%, according to DWS. Approximately 38,200 Utahns are unemployed. The November national unemployment rate is unchanged at 3.7%.
“The Utah economy is settling into some subtle moderation in its economic variables,” Mark Knold,chiefeconomist at the Department of Workforce Services, said in a prepared statement. “Job growth is not as rapid as it was for most of this year, and the unemployment rate, though stillvery low, is starting to inch upward.
“Before it was inching downward; now it is inching upward. This is no cause for concern given how low it is. But an eventual upward movement is a normal and expected action.”
According to DWS, seven of 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains, led by construction (14,600 jobs); education and health services (9,800 jobs); trade, transportation, utilities (9,400 jobs); and leisure and hospitality (8,700 jobs).
“In economics,” Knold continued, “when an economy performs so powerfully as the Utah economy has over the past two years, an eventual slowing is destined to emerge.”
