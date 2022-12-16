DWS job fair

Utah’s employment rate increased 2.6% over the past year, according to the latest numbers by the state Department of Workforce Services. This file photo depicts a job fair the department held in March 2020.  

 Photo courtesy of Utah Department of Workforce Services

Utah’s employment rate for November increased about 2.6% over the past year, according to the latest numbers by the Utah Department of Workforce Services, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 43,100 jobs since November 2021. 

The state’s current job count stands at 1,688,600. 


