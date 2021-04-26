The unusual sight of two vacant lots at the busy intersection of 4th North and Main Street in Logan could be about to change — at least for one of the locations.
The city of Logan received a building permit application this month from In-N-Out Burger, the popular fast-food chain targeted for the lot on the northeast corner, and approval appears close.
“I would anticipate this being issued in the next week or two, and I wouldn’t be surprised if you start seeing construction there in the next month,” said Russ Holley, a senior planner for the city of Logan.
With community excitement running high, a general site plan for the restaurant was approved by the Logan Planning Commission in November, and Holley said the building application calls for virtually the same configuration. The restaurant will be situated on the southwest corner of the property with a drive-through lane doing a semi-circle around the west and south sides of the building in a counter clockwise direction. The parking lot will be east of the building.
Building permits require review by several city departments, and Holley said this one is still awaiting the OK from engineering.
The corner property was part of a multi-parcel purchase by a Los Angeles-based LLC that included the gas station/convenience stores on both sides of 4th North — Nyla’s 66 and Nyla’s Chevron — along with the entire parking lot between Nyla’s 66 and Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Both convenience stores were razed last year, and although it’s been rumored that a 7-Eleven store is planned at the former Chevron site on the south side of 4th North, Holley said no application for such a store has been submitted to Logan.
“I talked with a developer who was in touch with 7-Eleven corporate. It was more exploratory language. I don’t know if they’re going to go ahead with that or not,” Holley said.
Meanwhile, no plans appear to be afoot for another notable vacant lot on Main Street — the site of the former A&W restaurant at 700 North. When A&W closed in 2018, owner Aaron Dean said he was in talks with other franchises and expected a new restaurant to come there in the near future.
Since then, Dean sold the land to the C A Fuller Family LLC of Logan, and a large for-sale sign now sits on the property.
Holley said no applications have been submitted for a new business there.
“I had some discussions with several different people, but nothing official, and they didn’t actually tell me exactly what it was they were considering, I think it might have been a restaurant,” he said.
The city of Logan owns a sliver of land along 700 North that fronts the former A&W property, and this will be used for reconfiguration of the Main Street intersection, which has long been considered a nuisance since it requires drivers crossing Main to veer at a diagonal.
Logan Mayor Holly Daines said this project could coincide with a future business development on the property.