While people in Cache Valley saw rain this week, workers at Cherry Peak Resort and Beaver Mountain were excited to see a storm bringing in snow just in time for opening day.
Beaver Mountain will open Tuesday morning with no run closures anticipated and Cherry Peak will follow, opening three days later.
Cherry Peak opens in the morning of Dec. 20, and Dustin Hansen, the marketing and operations director at Cherry Peak, is not only optimistic about the snow but also about the new additions to the resort this year.
Along with the tubing going on at full force, a new kitchen site where meat will be smoked will fill the base of the slopes with a hearty aroma.
Cherry Peak has been making snow in preparation for this season, and Hansen said he is grateful for how everything has fallen into place.
“We’ve got a lot of snow and cold temps, which is a blessing heading into our open day,” Hansen said.
As for Beaver, according to Marketing Manager Matt Logan’s estimates, Beaver will see about 13-27 inches of new snow by the end of the storm.
“The storm that's rolling in is pounding up there right now,” Logan said..
“We had a reasonable base before the storm but we anticipate around 40 inches of snow for a base, maybe a little more,” said Travis Seeholzer, the operations manager at Beaver Mountain.
Seeholzer said there have been many backcountry skiers hanging around since the storm during Thanksgiving, but from now until opening day, these activities will be restricted due to preparation for the season.
Regular uphill travel protocol will continue after opening day.
“Compared to our usual mid-December circumstances, we're pretty excited about what this amount of snow will mean for our season,” Seeholzer said.