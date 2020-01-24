Question: What’s up with that guy fixing iPhones on 4th North in a box truck?
Answer: That truck is owned by Nate Jardine, who founded Easy Fix in 2017. After spending nearly two years fixing phones in his house on the side, he decided to make the leap and turn his side gig into a full-time job.
Jardine said he had discussed the idea of purchasing a vehicle to run his business out of with friends. After a year of turning it over in his head, a friend of his from Brigham City posted the truck for sale.
“It’s a 1983,” Jardine said with a laugh. “It was an old Penske truck — it had Salt Lake School District stamped on the side.”
He purchased the truck in April, remodeling the nearly 40-year-old box truck until the fall of 2019.
“It was all completely rusted and just really gross,” Jardine said. “ A lot of (the work) was just painting it.”
For Jardine, the truck allows him to maintain a high quality of repairs and also brings an element of mobility that’s appealing for his business.
“I can go to events,” Jardine said. “You know, Peach Days and all that kind of stuff — I really like the feeling of it.”
Similar to food trucks and snow cone shacks, Jardine said the truck makes his business very accessible. Many of his customers see the truck and approach him on the street.
“I think the truck is a really inexpensive way to get prime real estate,” Jardine said, even with paying rent to Logan Outlet for a parking spot. “It’s a lot cheaper than renting an office space.”
Jardine began learning how to fix his own phones online. He said after fixing several phones for family and friends, word of mouth brought in real customers asking about his rates. He built a small workshop in his house, developed a website and a social media presence and began building clientele.
“It seemed like something I liked to do, so I just started ordering inventory,” Jardine said.
He said he keeps a variety of iPhone parts on hand so if a part is damaged it can be replaced, and so the turn-around time is a low as possible.
“My goal is to not have an interaction with a customer go longer than a day,” Jardine said, adding that many repair shops in the valley can’t do same-day repairs. “I want to have my parts here, and they just come up and it’s done.”
Right now, Jardine said he fixes around 50 phones per month, which covers his overhead and leaves his business breaking even. His goal is to double his business in a year.
“If I can do that,” Jardine said, “I’ll keep pouring time into it.”
Jardine said repairs are usually finished in around 45 minutes. Though he only has parts for iPhones in his inventory, Jardine said he’ll order parts for other brands of phones and fix them when parts arrive. Not having a huge inventory allows Jardine to keep his prices low, he said.
For more information, visit easyfixlogan.com.