The Cache Bar and Grill, owned and operated by Cache Valley residents Mark and Janice Lunt, provides downtown Logan with the nightlife it has been missing.
Mark Lunt was a mail man in Logan for 17 years before taking ownership of The Island Market and later the Cache Bar and Grill.
Due to his local involvement, he was asked to work on economic development for Logan’s downtown.
“It turned out that one of the big issues with downtown was there wasn’t night life,” Lunt said.
He said the lack of nightlife affected a lot of economic development.
“The tax dollars that are generated from restaurants really help the city a lot,” Lunt said.
Cache Bar and Grill was originally a music venue, but Lunt said it wasn’t drawing enough college kids off campus.
“It turned out what the market wanted was more of a restaurant bar,” he said.
Cache Bar and Grill still hosts a lot of concerts, provides live music and has a great sound system, Lunt said.
Lunt answered more questions about the business with The Herald Journal.
Tell me about the evolution of Cache Bar and Grill.
For us to do this, a lot of it was renovating the space and to make it functional again and bring it up to code, get fire sprinklers.
We were able to harvest a lot of the wood when we tore it out and make our bar and our tables out of that. It is a really well-built building; it was built in 1948 just after the war. It was a lot to get rid of the old.
All new electrical, a new hood vent in the kitchen, a whole new fire suppression — that’s expensive, that is a lot of work.
My wife and I work really well together, not because we collaborate exceptionally well but because we each stay in our lane. So my job is to do the 80% and for her to come in and do the last 20% and make it look like I knew what I was doing. She calls my style “utilitarian chic,” that is how she describes the look.
The city was really good to work with, the building inspectors and whatnot. To bring an old building up to code they were patient about it.
It has been a lot of fun. One thing I love about this is the sense of community. Every time I go into the Island Market or every time I come in here I am just hearing people laughing and having a good time. That is really rewarding.
What does Cache Bar and Grill bring downtown and offer Cache Valley?
It really brings nightlife, music, dancing, a place to go socialize. There are so many children in Cache Valley I think some people appreciate going in a bathroom and not even seeing a diaper change station.
Adult entertainment is what we have brought to Logan; it is something that was missing for a long time. The community has responded really well to it.
As I opened the Cache Venue, it was some of that same mindset of how do we make it feel more like a college town? A lot of college towns, a lot of their identity is tied to the university. Here that isn’t as much.
The Cache Bar and Grill has fulfilled that a lot more, even though we don’t get a lot of the underclassmen. A lot of grad students and older students are looking for a place to go that kids aren’t crying and what not.
What are your goals and aspirations for the Cache Bar and Grill?
We just signed a contract to put solar panels all across our building. I think that is going to be really helpful and hopefully save us some money in the long term.
I also think it is kind of the right thing to do for businesses that have that much roof space to be able to generate some power. Logan City owns their own power and renewables really help their portfolio. I know it’s geeky to care.
What is the most successful themed day of the week or event hosted at the Cache Bar and Grill?
Karaoke night on Thursdays, come early if you want a table. I love it.
People are just laughing; laughter is the best medicine. They are having a great time. There are some remarkable singers here. Some that aren’t so great too. People love DJs and live music.
What would you say has been the biggest challenge for business?
I think probably safety. One thing that has helped us a ton is we keep a list of people that have caused problems in the past, we don’t let them back in. In the women’s bathroom we have posters up in case someone felt like somebody put something in their drink or whatnot.
We definitely are very conscious about that. We have security, they are always watching. We want to make sure everyone is coming out, having fun, making good, safe decisions. I think that is a never-ending challenge. That is something management and staff need constant vigilance.
Anything else you would like to say?
The employees are incredible, we are super fortunate with that. We have a new fall menu coming out soon. Our food specials and drink specials do really well.
