The Bear Lake Public Lands Committee met August 7 to discuss implementing new restrictions on lakeshore access and use.
Members of the committee had met with Governor Brad Little on July 20, one day after the governor had signed an Idaho Board of Land order prohibiting certain activities below the high-water mark of Bear Lake.
Most notably, the order prohibits motor-vehicle travel parallel to the lakeshore, within the high-water boundary. Vehicles may drive to the lake in a perpendicular direction only, and may not park within 100 feet of the water, per the order.
County commissioners were scheduled to vote on signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the state, at the time this newspaper went to press. The effect of this document was to lay out enforcement procedures for the new policies. The Department of Lands has no enforcement authority, so enforcement on the Idaho side of the lake would fall to county agencies.
The stated reasons for the new order and memorandum were environmental protection and public safety, though some parties at the August 7 meeting expressed misgivings about the practical effects of enforcement. As it stands, much of the shoreline on both east and west sides of the lake would become functionally off-limits, except to the adjacent property owners.
Sheriff Bart Heslington, a member of the committee, said that most of the policies in the new order were already in place in the 1991 document that is being superseded, but that the new order and memorandum will provide a mechanism for enforcement.
Bloomington mayor Roy Bunderson spoke to question the new obligation of enforcement on the county’s side, given the absence of funding from the state. On the south side of the lake, the state of Utah provides funds to Rich County to offset enforcement costs.
Full versions of the governor’s order and the Memorandum of Understanding can be found on this newspaper’s Facebook page.
