It’s not your traditional rodeo. It’s a “Bus Roadeo” and the event, hosted by Cache Valley Transit District, will take place this Saturday.

“While this rodeo may not have barrel races or calf roping like in a cowboy rodeo, the Bus Roadeo will test the skills that CVTD bus drivers use on a daily basis,” reads information from the CVTD.


