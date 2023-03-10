Support Local Journalism

The Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce, along with the partners Boys and Girls Club of Northern Utah and JBS Hyrum, says a donation of $259,500 has been made from the JBS Hometown Strong program, a community investment initiative launched in 2020.

The donation will be used to support Cache Valley’s workforce by establishing three new childcare centers run by the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Utah.


