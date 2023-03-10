...A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT WEBER...CACHE...SOUTHEASTERN BOX
ELDER...NORTHERN RICH...NORTHWESTERN DAVIS...WEST CENTRAL MORGAN AND
NORTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES...
At 403 PM MST...A snow squall was along a line extending from 7 miles
northeast of Franklin to 13 miles southwest of Great Salt Lake North
of the Causeway...and moving east at 40 mph.
Locations impacted include...
Ogden, Layton, Logan, Brigham City, Tremonton, Laketown, Hill Air
Force Base, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Cache, Roy, Clearfield,
Syracuse, Clinton, North Ogden, South Ogden, Smithfield, Washington
Terrace, Riverdale, Hyrum and Hooper.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 15 between mile markers 331 and 386.
Interstate 84 between mile markers 37 and 90.
US Route 89 between mile markers 459 and 502.
Utah Route 30 between mile markers 110 and 128.
* strong winds in excess of 45 mph are possible with this squall.
* visibilities will drop quickly to less than one mile in this
squall.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.
TIME...MOT...LOC 2303Z 285DEG 35KT 4208 11167 4120 11285
Donation to create three new childcare centers in Cache Valley
The Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce, along with the partners Boys and Girls Club of Northern Utah and JBS Hyrum, says a donation of $259,500 has been made from the JBS Hometown Strong program, a community investment initiative launched in 2020.
The donation will be used to support Cache Valley’s workforce by establishing three new childcare centers run by the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Utah.
The Chamber, in a news release about the donation, said it has come to its attention that the workforce in Cache Valley, like workers across the country and around the state, need affordable, quality childcare.
“As time went on it became apparent that the childcare issue was an integral component of economic development in Cache Valley and as a Chamber, we needed to focus on it,” Chamber President and CEO Jamie Andres said in the news release.
Darren Olson, general manager, and Tim Tuckett, director of Human Resources at the JBS Hyrum, production facility are dedicated members of the Cache Valley Chamber’s Board of Governors and were integral in moving this important request forward.
“It is truly an honor to work with an organization like the Boys and Girls Club, knowing the positive impact they make in the lives of families throughout our region,” Olsen said. “We also want to thank the Chamber for all of their hard work and dedication to help facilitate this partnership.”
The Chamber’s Board of Governors functions with the mission to influence and support strategic issues in Cache Valley, particularly economic development and workforce issues. Nothing exemplifies the Board’s mission more than the announcement of this partnership and the subsequent awarding of the grant.
“We need to be giving as many resources as we can to families that are working and paying their bills and doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” said JeuneElle Jeffries, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Utah.
“Families care where their kids are. They want their kids to have better lives than them and quality, affordable childcare helps them achieve that goal.
“Opening three locations across the Cache Valley will improve the lives of working-class families in the area and we’re thrilled with this grant and the partnership it represents.”
