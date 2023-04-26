Gov. Spencer Cox told students at Green Canyon High School on Tuesday morning that he was happy to be back in Cache Valley for part of the day.
“I’m an Aggie and so it’s nice to be back,” he said, microphone in hand.
Cox was in town as part of his statewide “Connecting Utah” tour to meet students, ask questions, and let them ask a few of him.
Students, staff, and a few local dignitaries started gathering outside the school a little before 8 a.m. to await the governor’s arrival. When a black SUV pulled up, Cox jumped out and started shaking hands, thanking students for the warm welcome.
Inside the school, where one side of the gymnasium was filled with students, the governor addressed the assembly before inviting five students to come sit with him.
Cox asked the students questions, such as what they liked most about high school and what the toughest thing was about school. He then turned the tables and invited them to ask him questions.
Logan Nash, a junior, asked the governor what is being done to help protect the environment and improve climate change, saying the topics are important to him.
“I love to do stuff outdoors and this is a pretty big deal for me,” Nash told The Herald Journal after the assembly.
Cox agreed the environment was important and stressed how each student can be a good steward, saying it is in the power of every individual to make a difference. He also touted the efforts the state continues to make to conserve water and its other environmental improvement efforts with solar and wind farms, geothermal work, and a hydrogen hub.
Another student told the governor that school safety was important. He agreed and explained that a new safety app adopted by the state can connect individuals who might be suffering a mental crisis but that it can also alert law enforcement of emergency needs.
In answer to the governor's question about what students liked best and least about school, several said the toughest part was getting up early in the mornings; Nash, however, said it was sometimes challenging to juggle the work demands of school.
Cox also asked the students to use one word to describe how they view the country today. Answers from the five students included: declining, struggling, scary, traumatizing, and complex.
Cox said the same question was asked of adults and their No. 1 response was “divided.” But, he said, it doesn’t need to be that way.
People need to learn to disagree without tearing down other people, no matter the differing views, he said, political and otherwise. He also urged students to use caution on social media, saying the social platforms are designed to cause conflict, and many people use them to tear others down. He encouraged the students to be better than that. He also asked the students at the beginning of his speech to put away their phones for a few minutes while he addressed the crowd.
Cox said 575 bills were passed this past legislation session. Only a handful of them are popularly known because they were controversial bills, he said, telling the students “and the media loves conflict.”
The Herald Journal was at the school covering the non-controversial assembly, however, and Cox’s message was overall one of encouragement.
Cox told the students if he had the chance to advise his former 16-year-old self, it’d be to be patient and hopeful, "things will get better." It was the same message he shared with the students on Tuesday.
Cox encouraged students that no matter the challenges they may be facing, big or little, including any anxiety growing up in the country today, things will get better. He touted Utah as the best state, where much good continues to happen.
“I have a daughter who is 16 and so I know a little about what you’re going through,” Cox told the students, emphasizing how needed they are in their families, at school, and in the community and country.
“Thank you for what are doing,” the governor concluded. His next visit Tuesday was at Box Elder High School in Brigham City. “I’m so proud of you and what you’re accomplishing.”
