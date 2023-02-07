Father and son, Rex Mumford and Bryce Mumford, recently made memories on the ice.
They completed the 300-mile Idaho Dog Sled Challenge last week in McCall, Idaho — an event that Rex, of Huntsville, called “intense.”
What’s more, at 69 years young, Rex is the oldest person to have completed the race. Bryce lives in Preston, Idaho.
“It was challenging,” Rex told The Herald Journal, in part due to subzero temperatures and extreme elevation gain — some 38,900 feet over 300 miles, according to the event map.
Through it all, the pair got only about four hours of sleep over four days.
Not only intense but tiring. But it was worth it, Rex said.
This was the fifth year of the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, which started Monday, Jan. 30 and finished Thursday, Feb 2, and attracted teams from eight different states and a Canadian providence.
It is the only 300-mile Yukon Quest qualifier in the lower 48 and one of only three such events for the Iditarod in the contiguous continental United States. The Iditarod, which happens next month, and the Yukon Quest are considered the longest and the toughest sled dog races in the world.
Davie Looney, co-founder of the event, said the Idaho race is considered one of the most grueling mushing competitions in the world due to its topography.
Rex said he agrees with that assessment.
“Mushers will tell you this is a very, very atypical race,” Looney said in a prepared statement. “Our elevation change is 39,000 feet, which is greater than the Iditarod. They call it a 500-mile race packed into 300 miles. So the dog care and the pacing and the attention they have to pay to the terrain is really important, because there’s a lot of up and down.”
He noted, “One musher said the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is like climbing Mt. Everest — twice.”
The Idaho challenge featured both 100-mile and 300-mile events. Last year, the Mumford’s — including Rex’s granddaughter — participated in the 100-mile event.
Tony Harrison, publicist of the event, said there were no problems this year, no incidents. And, he said, the event that has been going on for five years now keeps growing in popularity.
“It just seems like things are getting smoother every year,” Harrison said. “They’ve really built up a wonderful community around this race. It’s just super impressive.”
He said the event is part of the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown — the others are the Eagle Cap Extreme in Oregon and Race to the Sky in Montana — and takes place every winter near the end of January and early February. Next year’s event is already being planned.
But Rex isn’t thinking about that just yet. He’s still excited about having completed this year’s race with his son.
Of the dogs, he said his Alaskan Huskies are athletes. They train for long periods before they’re ready for the race. Before joining the Idaho challenge, he noted, his dogs received some 1,100 miles of training. Other dogs, on the sidelines, are like cheerleaders, barking on the teams with excitement.
“They’re in good shape,” he said of his teammates. “They’re like any athlete who builds up over time. It’s amazing the kind of athletes these dogs are. All of our dogs have roots that go back to the Alaskan mushing community.”
The most challenging part of the race was the last stretch, Rex said.
“It’s been a goal of mine for a while,” he explained. “I’ve wanted to run a 300-mile race with Bryce and it just worked out this year. We had a great finish.”
Father and son crossed the finish line together, then went to extinguish their widows’ lantern, a symbolic gesture letting their wives know they made it back safely.
“We did it jointly,” he said of crossing the line.
Rex and his dogs came in at No. 6 with a time of 69:24:42 and an average speed of 6.84 mph, according to information from the event. Bryce was listed fifth with the same time and an average speed of 6.80 mph.
“It was a choice moment for us,” Rex said.
