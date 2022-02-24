Starting Monday, local COVID-19 cases will be reported weekly rather than daily. The weekly report will include case numbers from Saturday to Sunday, and will be updated each Monday by 10 a.m.
The Bear River Health Department announced the change in a press release Thursday.
This transition is largely in response to the Utah COVID-19 briefing held on Feb. 18, where Gov. Spencer Cox announced Utah will be transitioning from an “emergency posture into a manageable risk model."
“Today we are in a much different place than we were in 2 years ago — a much better place,” Cox said. “It’s time for our state’s response to the pandemic to make the appropriate shift to better match where we are today."
By March 31, Cox said the state's COVID-19 response will transition to a “steady state” due to increased availability of vaccines and at-home testing, more widely available treatments, and a relief in hospitalizations.
Additionally, Cox said the responsibility of testing and treatments will be moved to health care systems, allowing public health to focus on data collection and reporting, vaccinations, and public awareness.
Health Officer of the Bear River Health Department, Jordan Mathis, stated in the release, “It is the goal of public health to provide information to citizens so they can take action to keep themselves safe and healthy. However, we are getting to a point where a daily case count isn't providing people with meaningful information any longer.”
According to Estee Hunt, the Bear River Health Departments health promotion specialist, the monitoring will focus more on hospitalized cases.
“Tracking hospitalizations has been done for years for other diseases, such as Influenza,” Hunt said. “And that’s going to be the way that we, as public health, monitor the severity of the disease in the community.”
Dr. Parfulla Garg, medical director of the Bear River Health Department, stated in the press release that hospitalizations were down and current trends indicated a move toward an endemic state.
"However, we still have vulnerable people in our community. Let us help them stay healthy,” Garg said, encouraging members of the community to get vaccinated and to stay home if sick. “Please rest assured we are still monitoring the cases closely and will continue to do all we can to keep our communities safe and healthy.”