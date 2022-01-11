The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Cache Valley Hospital in North Logan is being relocated to nearby Elk Ridge Park.
Jenny Johnson, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Health, said the move is presumably due to ongoing traffic concerns and the need for a larger space to conduct testing — a circumstance affecting several testing sites around the state.
Johnson said the new testing location — located at 1190 East 2500 North — would likely be open on Wednesday morning and workers were laboring to get the site up and running.
“I know they are working as fast as they can,” Johnson said.
In addition to the location change, those seeking a COVID-19 test are now required to schedule an appointment. Johnson said appointments help manage the expectations of the public while also controlling the flow of traffic. Some testing sites have been overrun, resulting in healthcare workers testing late at night.
“It becomes a safety issue,” Johnson said, explaining that the administration of tests without adequate lighting, as well as heavy traffic, is neither safe for the public nor the workers.
Johnson encouraged those looking to get tested to visit Utah’s coronavirus website for frequently updated information regarding testing locations and their hours.
“Please be patient,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of people that are sick… This is hard.”