The Utah Department of Health is temporarily stopping the use of on-site, rapid antigen testing at state-operated testing locations after an analysis of data “raised questions about the performance” of the tests.
“The UDOH analyzed test results from nearly 18,000 Utah residents who received both GenBody rapid antigen and PCR tests on the same day,” according to a UDOH press release Sunday. “Among people who tested positive by PCR, more than half of them tested negative by GenBody rapid antigen test; this was true even for people who reported COVID-like symptoms.”
Though positive GenBody test results were found to be “extremely reliable,” and rapid antigen tests were known to be less likely to identify positive individuals, the analysis showed false negatives were “higher than expected,” according to the statement
UDOH indicated BinaxNow rapid antigen tests performed better, though an ongoing national shortage is restricting access to those tests. Out of those who tested positive with a PCR test, a similar data analysis showed less than one-third tested negative with a BinaxNow test.
“When the state’s supply chain stabilizes, rapid antigen tests may be reintroduced at state-operated testing sites,” the release states.
In the statement, UDOH state epidemiologist Dr. Leisha Nolen said testing teams reported the trend of negative results from GenBody rapid antigen test which prompted the analysis.
“This step is necessary to ensure people receive accurate test results,” Nolen said.
According to the press release, those who received a negative rapid antigen test between Feb. 2-6 at a state test site should consider returning to be retested. At-home test kits may also be requested at the site.