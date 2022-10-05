Luthy

Cache County Attorney John Luthy has been appointed by Gov. Spencer Cox to serve as a judge with Utah State Court of Appeals. The appointment awaits confirmation from the full senate following a period of public comment and a recommendation from the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee.

 Photo courtesy of the Office of Gov. Spencer J. Cox

"I am deeply grateful to Gov. Cox for trusting me with an appointment to the Utah Court of Appeals,” Luthy said in a prepared statement. “I have great respect for Utah's appellate courts and the whole of our judiciary. If confirmed, I will strive to serve the people of Utah with the same integrity, humility, and commitment to the law that I have observed in those who already serve.”

