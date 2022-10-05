Cache County Attorney John Luthy has been appointed by Gov. Spencer Cox to serve as a judge with Utah State Court of Appeals. The appointment awaits confirmation from the full senate following a period of public comment and a recommendation from the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee.
Photo courtesy of the Office of Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Cache County Attorney John Luthy has been appointed by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox to serve as a judge in the Utah State Court of Appeals.
"I am deeply grateful to Gov. Cox for trusting me with an appointment to the Utah Court of Appeals,” Luthy said in a prepared statement. “I have great respect for Utah's appellate courts and the whole of our judiciary. If confirmed, I will strive to serve the people of Utah with the same integrity, humility, and commitment to the law that I have observed in those who already serve.”
According to a pair news releases on Tuesday, Luthy now awaits confirmation by the Utah Senate. The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is currently seeking public comment on Luthy’s appointment. The committee also plans to hold a public hearing prior to providing a confirmation recommendation to the senate.
Those interested in submitting a comment can do so through the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel. Comments can be emailed to senatejudicialnominees@le.utah.gov, or mailed to Suite W210, PO Box 145210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5210.
According to a news release, Luthy has practiced law since 2003. Prior to his current role, he served as chief civil deputy attorney for the county and worked in private practice in Cache Valley and Salt Lake City.
Luthy taught legal research, analysis and writing as well as advanced legal writing at the University of South Carolina School of Law, according to the release. He received his juris doctorate from Brigham Young University.
“John is an accomplished attorney and public servant and will serve the people of Utah well,” Cox said in a prepared statement. “I’m pleased he’s willing to take on this new responsibility and know he’ll perform his duties with care and professionalism.”
