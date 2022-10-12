Persisting issues with the Cache County Children’s Justice Center have left the facility in need of repairs and amendments expected to cost over $200,000, officials say.
During Tuesday’s Cache County Council meeting, CJC Executive Director Terryl Warner said she had been “left out” of “many decisions” regarding the facility, and described to the council several ongoing problems with the building.
“I stand before you today, and here we are,” Warner said. “We need a couple hundred thousand dollars to finish this building.”
Warner said the building’s opening in the summer of 2021 revealed “significant issues” with soundproofing — which she described as “the number one thing.”
“We realized right away this building was not what needed to be done,” Warner said.
In Sept. 2021, Cache County Attorney John Luthy told The Herald Journal that noise from the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system was impacting the quality of recordings in the center’s interview rooms. As a result, it was decided the interviews would be move back to the former CJC facility.
Warner told the council the CJC had just resumed interviews in the new building around six weeks ago. She told the council the HVAC system “sounds like a jet engine is landing upstairs.”
According to Warner, the building’s entrance and parking does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. She said the CJC learned of the issue in the first week of opening and carries a $117,000 price tag. Warner also said there was an overall lack of parking for employees and families using the space.
Warner listed several other issues including window and stucco damage as well as electrical problems. She said the center lacked a pathway to the medical waiting room and a required exit from the building’s second floor.
“We have no way to get off the second floor,” Warner said.
Warner said no egress from the second floor was a safety concern in the case of a fire, but also in other ways. According to Warner, law enforcement once had to respond to an unauthorized person in the facility.
“We had nowhere to go for the people upstairs,” Warner said. “It was a safety issue.”
Warner told the council “ineffective design” as well as “ineffective workmanship” were to blame for the issues at the center. The design and workmanship, Warner said, were caused by two factors: there was no written scope of the work to be completed, and county signed over decision-making authority to an “outside entity” that resulted in a “huge bind.”
“The person that made decisions and signed charge orders was not an employee of Cache County and had her own agenda,” Warner said. “That was problematic as I look back now.”
Warner said functional changes she had requested for the center at the time were denied. She also proposed policy changes to avoid future issues and suggested attorneys and social workers “shouldn’t head up a building” project.
“But I probably would have done a better job if I’d a had a say,” Warner said.
A request for further comment from Warner was not immediately returned.
The building, formerly a residential home in Logan, opened in July of 2021 after a ribbon cutting the month prior. Former Cache County Attorney James Swink said the new location was an improvement from the “inadequate” CJC facility of yesteryear.
The building was purchased with CARES Act funds, according to an article prepared by the CJC that appeared in Views of Cache Valley magazine, and the Malouf Corporation assisted with the design and donations.
Council Vice Chair Paul Borup said the council would speak on the matter in greater detail at the next council meeting.
